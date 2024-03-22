UPDATE 1-Chemours appoints Denise Dignam as CEO

(Adds background and details in paragraph 2 and 3)

March 22 (Reuters) - Chemours said on Friday it appointed Denise Dignam as CEO, effective immediately.

Dignam was serving as the company's interim CEO since last month, when the chemical maker placed CEO Mark Newman and two other top executives on administrative leave and said it was looking into potential "material weaknesses" in its financial reporting.

Dignam joined Chemours in 2015 and has over 35 years of experience in the chemical industry. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)