Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    21,984.08
    -103.18 (-0.47%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,234.18
    -7.35 (-0.14%)
     

  • DOW

    39,475.90
    -305.47 (-0.77%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7350
    -0.0043 (-0.58%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    80.82
    -0.25 (-0.31%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    85,957.81
    -3,244.59 (-3.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,166.50
    -18.20 (-0.83%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,072.00
    -26.56 (-1.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2180
    -0.0530 (-1.24%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    16,428.82
    +26.98 (+0.16%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.06
    +0.14 (+1.08%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,930.92
    +48.37 (+0.61%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    40,888.43
    +72.77 (+0.18%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6797
    -0.0006 (-0.09%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

DOW SLIDES, NASDAQ ENDS AT RECORD TO CAP WINNING WEEK

Lululemon stock tumbles 16% after company warns of slowing North America sales

UPDATE 1-Chemours appoints Denise Dignam as CEO

Reuters

(Adds background and details in paragraph 2 and 3)

March 22 (Reuters) - Chemours said on Friday it appointed Denise Dignam as CEO, effective immediately.

Dignam was serving as the company's interim CEO since last month, when the chemical maker placed CEO Mark Newman and two other top executives on administrative leave and said it was looking into potential "material weaknesses" in its financial reporting.

Dignam joined Chemours in 2015 and has over 35 years of experience in the chemical industry. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)