UPDATE 1-Canada's Tamarack Valley shutters production after Alberta gas plant fire

By Nia Williams

April 15 (Reuters) -

Canadian oil and gas producer Tamarack Valley Energy has temporarily shut in about 6,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) of production after a fire at a third-party gas plant at Mitsue, Alberta, CEO Brian Schmidt said on Monday.

The plant, which processes Tamarack's gas from various batteries in the Nipisi area, was shut down on Saturday.

Schmidt declined to say which company owns the affected gas plant.

Tamarack said in a statement it is considering several options to accelerate the resumption of its production as the plant operator evaluates how long it will take to restart the facility.

"I suspect from the fire and equipment it's not going to be a short time," Schmidt told Reuters in a phone interview.

Tamarack's options include re-routing its gas to other processing plants and seeking relief from an Alberta Energy Regulator directive that limits gas flaring, he added.

The volumes temporarily shut-in amount to roughly 10% of Tamarack's total production, RBC Capital Markets analyst Luke Davis said in a research note.

"We expect the stock to lag peers until further clarity is provided," Davis wrote.