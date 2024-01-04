UPDATE 1-Australia's Telix Pharmaceuticals considers US listing

Advertisement
Jan 5 (Reuters) - Australia's Telix Pharmaceuticals said on Friday it was planning an initial public offering in the United States and listing on the Nasdaq.

The company, however, did not disclose the number of American Depositary Shares to be issued or a timeline for the listing.

"There can be no assurance as to the occurrence, timing, pricing and/or completion of such an offering or listing," the company said.

No final decision has been made in respect of the Nasdaq listing, the company added.

Ordinary shares of the Melbourne-based oncology firm, which has a market value of A$3.07 billion ($2.06 billion), will remain listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.

($1 = 1.4921 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)