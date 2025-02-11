Zillow, Gilead Sciences, Freshworks: After-Hours Earnings

Asking for a Trend host Josh Lipton examines several trending stocks moving in extended hours after reporting earnings results:

Zillow (Z, ZG) shares fall in after-hours trading after the online real estate platform's first quarter revenue outlook fell short of estimates.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) rises on its fourth quarter earnings results and positive full-year outlook.

Freshworks (FRSH) surges by as much as 12% following the cloud software developer's latest revenue and earnings beat.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.