Yum! Brands (YUM) reports sales growth in the fourth quarter, a reversal from its three prior quarters, which recorded consecutive declines. Catalysts host Madison Mills joins Wealth with Brad Smith to take a closer look at the results driven by Taco Bell and the promising sales with Kentucky Fried Chicken.

This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.