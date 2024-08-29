Yelp sues Google, alleges tech giant monopolizes local search

Yelp (YELP) has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet's Google (GOOGL, GOOG), claiming the company has a monopoly on local search services. This move comes just weeks after a federal judge ruled that Google violated antitrust laws and monopolized the search market.

Catalysts Hosts Alexandra Canal and Brad Smith report more on the story and what this lawsuit could mean for the tech giant.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Catalysts.

This post was written by Melanie Riehl

Video Transcript

And in legal news, Yelp has filed an antitrust lawsuit against search engine giant Google claiming the company has a monopoly on local search and local search ads.

This coming just weeks after a federal judge ruled Google violated and I trust laws and monopolized the search market.

So the timing here I think is what stands out here, especially for a company like Yelp that is now willing to speak up, willing to fight back against a big giant like Google, what they say are anti competitive practices.

It's this David versus Goliath situation and it's something that I feel like we've been seeing more of recently, even in different industries, I think back to FO TV and how it's fighting against venue sports, which is that joint sports venture between Disney Warner Brothers, Discovery and Fox, a judge.

They are granting a preliminary injunction, delaying the roll out of that service.

So it seems like we're in this environment and we'll see what happens with the election coming up too where antitrust is just being looked at again more closely.

Yeah, for Yelp's case here, I mean, they're trying to make sure that number one at the top of this.

They're looking for more consumer choice, fair competition, more helpful Google search experience.

And in this filing of the Antitrust lawsuit, their case is is essentially about this walled garden that Google has created and trying to keep consumers into saying that they abuse the monopoly in general search to dominate search here and being the dominant gatekeeper.

Story continues

And that they allege in general search with approximately 90% share of the market here.

And one of the things that they call out within this filing as well as actually FTC economist findings, 32% of Google's so called reviews are not actually reviews at all and really just consist of star ratings with no text knowing that users find reviews without text to be less helpful.

Google burying those ratings below its text reviews for a given business.

Yet still includes them in the overall review count to inflate the credibility with consumers looking for trustworthy ratings here.

And so that is the entire business for you possession, you know, add in some photos and some pictures here and there.

I I mean, look if the food does not look good, I'm not gonna go there.

So I need the photo with the stars and the text for reviews for myself.

Full picture here.