Yahoo co-founder suggests we're in an AI hype cycle

Technology has been through many waves, from the internet to social media to mobile app innovation. Next up? AI. Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi spoke with Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang for Opening Bid's 100th episode about this wave of AI, comparing it to the hype wave of the internet. "With each one of these waves—like the internet—have really gone through this sort of hype cycle, right? Like people talk about, 'oh my gosh, this is gonna be the next greatest thing.' And then you cross the chasm and then, and then you come to the other side." So maybe we're in an early wave of AI days, but it could lead to something bigger down the line.

For full episodes of Opening Bid, listen on your favorite podcast platform or watch on our website.

This post was written by Rachael Lewis-Krisky, producer for Opening Bid.