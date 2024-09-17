Advertisement
Canada markets open in 9 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    23,702.07
    +133.42 (+0.57%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,633.09
    +7.07 (+0.13%)
     

  • DOW

    41,622.08
    +228.30 (+0.55%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7355
    -0.0008 (-0.10%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    70.58
    +0.49 (+0.70%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    79,060.75
    -414.05 (-0.52%)
     

  • XRP CAD

    0.80
    +0.02 (+2.80%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,604.70
    -4.20 (-0.16%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,189.17
    +6.68 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6210
    -0.0290 (-0.79%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    19,420.25
    -12.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    17.14
    +0.58 (+3.50%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,278.44
    +5.35 (+0.06%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    35,895.08
    -686.68 (-1.88%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6610
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

Xbox Lost the Console War. Now It’s Redefining Gaming.

WSJ

Gamers no longer need an Xbox to play Xbox games. Instead, Microsoft is betting that a subscription model can make gaming available to more people and launch it into the forefront of the industry.