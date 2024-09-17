Xbox Lost the Console War. Now It’s Redefining Gaming.

Reuters Videos

STORY: :: Video shows a massive pipeline fire outside Houston with scorched ground and a damaged vehicle:: September 16, 2024:: Officials say the fire knocked out power to thousands which led to nearby evacuations:: La Porte, TexasThe fire occurred at a valve station on a 20-inch (50.8-cm) pipeline used to carry NGLs, according to its owner, Energy Transfer. NGLs can be used as inputs for petrochemical plants or burned for space heating and cooking, among other uses.The company also said it was aware of reports that an unknown passenger car entered its right-of-way and struck the valve location.The City of La Porte said the cause was undetermined and under investigation.Over 5,000 CenterPoint Energy customers were without power, according to a posting on the company's website.A nearby Walmart store was evacuated and closed following the incident. Students attending schools near the scene of the fire were safe and sheltering in place, the La Porte Independent School District said.