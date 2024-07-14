WSJ Reporter Describes Scene From Trump Rally Shooting
A suspected shooter fired multiple times toward the stage at former President Donald Trump’s campaign event. WSJ’s Ken Thomas reports from the Butler, Pa., rally.
A suspected shooter fired multiple times toward the stage at former President Donald Trump’s campaign event. WSJ’s Ken Thomas reports from the Butler, Pa., rally.
Trump’s Saturday evening rally descended into chaos when a gunman opened fire before he was ‘neutralized’ by a Secret Service sniper
At an event in Detroit, the president poked fun at what's said to be one of his GOP rival's fears.
Zelenskyy has, somehow, found himself in extremely cringeworthy situations — in 2019, at a meeting with Trump, and on Thursday, with Biden.
The former president was seen with blood running down the side of his face after shots rang out at his rally on Saturday, July 13
BGT judge Amanda Holden seldom disappoints with her summer wardrobe.
"My millennial children call me out on it."
Asked how he feels about recent criticism from NATO against Canada for not meeting its two per cent defence spending target, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre said, “[Prime Minister] Justin Trudeau is seen as an absolute joke on the world stage,” adding that he was “embarrassed” to see the Liberal leader “treated like a human piñata” by NATO members.
Bill Maher made a bold assessment of President Joe Biden’s chances of reelection during the Friday episode of his HBO show, Real Time with Bill Maher. Despite Biden’s attempts to make up his epic stumble at the presidential debate, Maher remained unconvinced that he will land on the Democratic ticket in November and the comedian even went so far as to predict the exact date he believes Biden could drop out.“The issue with President Biden isn’t if, it’s who,” said Maher. “He is not going to be th
Sydney's holiday wardrobe has proven to be top-tier once again. See photos
President Biden’s reelection campaign is seizing on reports that allies of former President Trump are declaring that the 2024 election will not be legitimate. The campaign has labeled the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 as “Trump’s Project 2025,” although Trump has distanced himself from the initiative. On Friday, it declared it’s “Jan 6 Déjà Vu” after…
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday spoke by phone with his Russian counterpart for the second time in less than a month and one day after the NATO summit wrapped up in Washington with a focus on countering Moscow, according to the Pentagon. During the call with Russian Minister of Defense Andrey Belousov, which was…
ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines is changing its employee uniform policy following a turbulent ride through a social media storm started by an X user's outrage over two flight attendants who were photographed wearing Palestinian flag pins.
The South Carolina senator claimed that the former president’s comments were taken “out of context.”
Barron Trump looked born for the role. Which, of course, he was. Earlier this week he made his first appearance at one of his father’s political rallies. And he looked anything but an 18-year-old novice.Barron was sitting at the front of the crowd but as soon as Donald Trump pointed at him and began to introduce him, the 18-year-old moved like a practiced veteran. He raised his 6-foot-7-inch frame upwards, waved his right hand to all sides and acknowledged the applause. This looked easy.Towering
Shan Wu is a former federal prosecutor who served as counsel to Attorney General Janet RenoI wasn’t quite sure what to expect when I was invited to testify before the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. While I have prepared people to testify before Congress, it was the first time I was the one in the witness chair and I expected more stress. Prepping other people allows you the luxury of reacting and word-smithing answers but answering questions as a witness give
The Princess of Wales' sister Pippa Middleton was the ultimate 60s siren in flares on day twelve of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club with her husband James Matthews
Lopez posted a selfie video of herself with Violet Affleck and actress Cassidey Fralin in the backseat
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sacked or demoted some senior officials for their "irresponsible" handling of his flagship project to build a new town in the country's north, state media KCNA said on Sunday. Kim announced the decision while visiting Samjiyon, where North Korea has been building what it called a "socialist utopia" and "a model of highly-civilised mountain city" with new apartments, hotels, a ski resort and commercial, cultural and medical facilities. While praising builders for their achievements so far, Kim said the irresponsibility of senior officials had caused a series of serious deviations including poor construction work and financial losses.
China has been trying to persuade Russia and North Korea to open a stretch of the Tumen River to Chinese cargo shipping for decades, a step that would provide direct access to the sea from the landlocked northeastern province of Jilin. Although its hopes may have been raised by Russian President Vladimir Putin's comments following his recent visits to Beijing and Pyongyang the issue could still test the strength of the three-way relations. Despite their close ties with Beijing, both Russia and N
In an unusual follow-up commentary on a just-released video, Katy Perry dropped a brief clip on Instagram explaining that her new, seemingly female-empowering “Woman’s World” video, which landed to a largely negative reaction after its release Thursday night, was intended to be sarcastic, and suggests that her intent may become clearer in the weeks to …