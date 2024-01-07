WSJ Opinion: The Presidential Horse Race Leaves the Gate
Journal Editorial Report: Republicans head to Iowa. Biden recrosses the Delaware. Images: AP/AFP/Getty Images/Zuma Press Composite: Mark Kelly
Special counsel Jack Smith's team has uncovered previously undisclosed details about former President Donald Trump's refusal to help stop the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol three years ago as he sat watching TV inside the White House, according to sources familiar with what Smith's team has learned during its Jan. 6 probe. Many of the exclusive details come from the questioning of Trump's former deputy chief of staff, Dan Scavino, who first started working for Trump as a teenager three decades ago and is now a paid senior adviser to Trump's reelection campaign. New details also come from the Smith team's interviews with other White House advisers and top lawyers who -- despite being deposed in the congressional probe -- previously declined to answer questions about Trump's own statements and demeanor on Jan. 6, 2021, according to publicly released transcripts of their interviews in that probe.
The former president is a traitor to his country and the oath he took to protect the Constitution. From our readers:
A large floating object coming down the Desna River from Russia into Ukraine’s northern Chernihiv Oblast was spotted by the country’s border guards. The suspicious structure stopped near the shore in Ukrainian territory, the State Border Guard Service reported on Telegram on Jan. 7.
Former President Trump shared a fan-made video declaring that he was divinely chosen to lead the country.
On the third anniversary of the Capitol riot, it's not a good look.
Former President Trump warned Friday that there will be “big trouble” if the Supreme Court does not rule in his favor on his eligibility for the 2024 presidential ballot. The Supreme Court is set to hear the Colorado case after the state’s Supreme Court determined last month that Trump should not be on the primary…
McCain criticized the former president for dishing out another attack at the late senator.
A video shows a Russian armored column being destroyed as it tried to cross a kill zone in a Ukrainian forest.
Phil Mattingly pulled up past comments from the likes of Kevin McCarthy, Josh Hawley and Marjorie Taylor Greene to make his point.
Russian prisoners-of war expressed their gratitude towards Ukrainian forces for their humane treatment, Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said on Facebook on Jan. 6, commenting on a video of his recent conversation with Russian POWs awaiting exchange.
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Republicans have voted to remove state GOP Chairwoman Kristina Karamo during a meeting Saturday after many of the party’s leaders called for her resignation following a year of leadership plagued by debt and infighting. A large majority of those present voted to oust Karamo, said Bree Moeggenberg, District 2 State Committeewoman. Karamo did not attend the meeting and has made it clear she will not recognize the vote if removed, claiming the meeting was not official
Former deputy chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ (AFU) General Staff, Lieutenant General Ihor Romanenko, advised against believing rumors about the elimination of the head of the Russian General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, in an interview with Radio NV on Jan. 6.
Russian forces on the occupied left bank of the Dnipro River suffered significant losses of personnel and military equipment over the past day, Ukraine’s Southern Defense Forces reported on Telegram on Jan. 6.
Chinese weaponry including assault rifles and grenade launchers is being used by Hamas to wage war in Gaza, Israeli investigations have revealed.
Ukraine’s SBU security service has conducted unannounced inspections of employees of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex, Tetyana Nikolayenko, a journalist with Ukrainian news outlet Censor.NET, revealed in an interview with Radio NV on Jan. 5.
CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig analyzes how he thinks the US Supreme Court will address Trump’s Colorado ballot ban appeal.
Maria Kartasheva has lived in Ottawa since 2019 but was recently convicted under Russian law for blog posts she wrote that were critical of the Kremlin. Now, the antiwar activist’s Canadian citizenship application is in question.
The costs of prosecuting former President Trump’s two federal cases has surpassed $12 million, with special counsel Jack Smith disclosing in the latest financial filings that his office spent over $7.3 million in the last six months. The required disclosure came alongside those of three other special counsels, including former special counsel John Durham. The…
Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, has been warned that the country’s attempts to ban its oldest and most widely supported Christian church would “have dire consequences” for his hopes of EU membership.
Mr Trump maintained that January 6 rioters ‘went there to protest a rigged election’