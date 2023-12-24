Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    20,881.19
    +115.49 (+0.56%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,754.63
    +7.88 (+0.17%)
     

  • DOW

    37,385.97
    -18.43 (-0.05%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7539
    +0.0006 (+0.07%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    73.49
    -0.40 (-0.54%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    57,280.40
    -854.68 (-1.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    901.78
    +0.86 (+0.10%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,064.50
    +13.20 (+0.64%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,033.96
    +16.90 (+0.84%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9010
    +0.0070 (+0.18%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    14,992.97
    +29.07 (+0.19%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.03
    -0.62 (-4.54%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,697.51
    +2.78 (+0.04%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    33,169.05
    +28.55 (+0.09%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6840
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

WSJ Opinion: Misses of the Year

WSJ

Journal Editorial Report: The year’s worst from Kim Strassel, Bill McGurn, Mary O’Grady, Dan Henninger and Paul Gigot. Images: AFP/Getty Images/Zuma Press Composite: Mark Kelly