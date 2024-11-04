Is it worth taking a pay cut for better benefits? Most say yes.

The majority of people are willing to take a lower paying job if it means having better healthcare and benefits, a survey from Voya Financial found. Voya Financial's vice president of supplemental products, Christin Kuretich, joins Wealth! to break down the findings of the report and what they mean.

"To think that someone would actually value their healthcare and benefits over a salary is a pretty big deal, and what I think this says to me is that people are feeling the squeeze more than ever in being able to mitigate those healthcare costs when health events happen and so salary is important, but having coverage for an unexpected health event is even more important," Kuretich tells the Wealth! team.

For people considering what benefits plan is right for them, Kuretich recommends making use of the tools commonly offered by enrollment platforms. "What's really great now is more and more of these benefit enrollment platforms are featuring things called decision support tools ... so that can take into account your income, your dependents, even your prior year healthcare spend in some cases, and then make a recommendation. I would encourage people to use those if that's part of your benefit enrollment. There's the option to skip, but maybe give it a whirl and go through it and see what the algorithm will recommend for you because it may bring to light some benefits that really weren't on your radar that could be best for you and your family."

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Wealth here.

This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.

Video Transcript

It may not be all about the money when it comes to job hunting for many Americans.

According to a survey from Voya Financial, 72% of people strongly or somewhat agree that they would take a job with a slightly lower salary for better health care and medical coverage.

Joining me now is Kristen Kurti, who is the cheat or the vice president of supplemental products at Voa Financial.

Story continues

I almost gave you a massive upgrade and promotion there.

Look that works for me, but for people around me, they just get promotions.

That's what I give out, Kristen.

All right.

So let's talk about this a little bit more here in the data.

You're seeing that people are saying they would likely take better benefits than a bump in pay.

Why do you think that is?

Isn't that interesting?

So, um, we, we often pull our consumers just to get insights on their views on benefits and what's provided to them.

So this really jumped out at us because to think that someone would actually, you know, um, value their health care and benefits over a salary is, is a pretty, pretty big deal.

And what I think this says to me is that people are feeling the squeeze more than ever um in being able to uh you know, mitigate those health care costs when health events happen.

And so salary is important but having coverage uh for an unexpected health event is, is even more important, what benefits are, are really being prioritized.

Then in those instances where you're, you're sacrificing perhaps a little bit more in base salary for a better package when it comes to overall compensation, including those benefits.

You know, it's interesting because over the last, you know, decade or so, costs have gradually shifted away from what they were traditionally seen.

Um With these PPO plans where the employer was funding a bigger chunk of that, we've seen these high deductible health plans become a lot more prevalent and are offered instead of or alongside of the more traditional PP OS and HM Os.

And so I think the naming sometimes gets people when they look at it and see, ok, I'm I'm used to this traditional plan.

So I'm willing to pay more each month to have a lower maybe out of pocket costs at the doctor.

But when you actually look at it, in contrast with a high deductible health plan and a health savings account, which are always paired together, uh it really can be a better financial situation for someone to choose.

And so we've with that cost shifting, you know, coming over to the employees more than ever.

I think that's where they feel a squeeze and where they may be missing some opportunity is in really, um you know, effectively, uh combining those plans with the health savings account tax advantages.

And so Kristen, how can Americans know and prioritize certain health benefits and how do they know that they're making the right selection and opting into the right plans for themselves?

You know, as much as I would love to believe that people wake up with all the energy in the world to enroll in their open enrollment benefits.

Uh The average uh working American spends between 15 and 20 minutes actually choosing these benefits.

So uh what's really great now is more and more of these benefit enrollment platforms are featuring things called decision support tools or maybe uh more commonly known as, you know, people like you purchased and so that can take into account your income, your dependents, even your prior year healthcare spend in some cases and then make a recommendation.

I would encourage people to, to use those.

If that's part of your benefit enrollment, there's the option to skip, but maybe give it a whirl and go through it and see what uh what the the algorithm will recommend for you because it may bring to light some benefits that really weren't on your radar.

That could be really uh you know, best for you and your family.

Is there a top benefit that you see employees really prioritizing right now.

The the one that woos them when they get into a new position and say, oh you guys offer that.

Ok, sounds great.

Um Sign me up, you know, uh voluntary benefits or supplemental health coverage is continuing to grow in popularity.

These benefits are not new but they really were not as prevalent as they have been the last 3 to 5 years.

So um with products like hospital insurance, critical illness, um accidental injury insurance, these are really attractive for people looking at, you know, either taking a new job or um shifting to a new company when they see these benefits available.

Um that tells them a lot about how their employer is thinking about their holistic health needs.

Kristen Kretz, who is the Voya Financial Vice president of supplemental products.

Kristen, great to have you here with us today.

Thanks so much.

Thanks Brad.