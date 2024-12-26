How worried does the auto industry need to be about tariffs?

With the incoming Trump administration threatening to increase tariffs on some of America's biggest trading partners, investors are deeply concerned about the impact on manufacturing. Bank of America auto analyst John Murphy joined Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi on Opening Bid to share what he's telling clients about what those tariffs would mean for the auto industry.

For full episodes of Opening Bid, listen on your favorite podcast platform or watch on our website.

This post was written by Rachael Lewis-Krisky, producer for Opening Bid.