This is what won Trump the US presidential election

Former president Donald Trump has been elected as the 47th president of the United States, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris in a closely watched race. Brookings Institution senior fellow in governance studies EJ Dionne joins Catalysts to discuss his perspective on why Americans voted overwhelmingly for the former president.

Dionne points to several key factors that he believes contributed to Trump's victory, including the rise in inflation and the increasing prices of food and groceries.

"All of this was not economic, but I think that... inflation, in particular, and the general unease about people's living standards and the cost of living explained a lot about Trump's victory," Dionne explains.

Despite the fact that the US economy is currently what Dionne calls the "envy of the world," this economic strength did not translate to many Americans. In fact, over 67% of exit poll participants reported that they viewed the current economy as "poor" and subsequently voted for Trump by a 2-to-1 margin.

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Catalysts here.

This post was written by Angel Smith