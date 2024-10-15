Wolfspeed CEO on $750M CHIPS grant, domestic chip production

EV chipmaker Wolfspeed (WOLF) is set to receive a $750 million CHIPS Act grant from the US government. Wolfspeed CEO Gregg A. Lowe, joins Asking for a Trend to discuss the grant and how it will contribute to the company's growth.

Lowe explains that the funding will go toward expanding two of its facilities in North Carolina and New York, and ultimately drive scale, which will "help keep the advantage of this technology in the United States."

As Wolfspeed seeks to grwo, it has also been focusing on workforce development by teaming up with local colleges, universities, and technical schools. Lowe points to a partnership with the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State in Greensboro, which graduates more Black engineers than any other school in the US.

"So the workforce development has been something we've been working on now for quite some time and we've had a really good success rate in bringing people into our company," he explains.

With the government's efforts to reshore critical industries like chipmaking, Lowe tells Yahoo Finance, "the semiconductor industry is definitely taking a very strong position of rebuilding that capability here in the United States." He emphasizes the importance of keeping its silicon carbide technology in the US to dispel any worries about trade secrets and intellectual property.

"It's just something that has been part of our DNA since the founding of the company nearly 40 years ago. And we've just said, look, this technology is too important. And we just can't have it manufactured outside the United States, especially in Asia," Lowe says.

Video Transcript

Ed chip maker, Wolf Speed is set to receive a $750 million chips grant from the US government.

Joining us now is the Ceo of Wolf Speed.

Greg Lowe Greg is good to see you.

So uh the news today, Greg 1.5 billion in financing, that's the chips Act.

That's the uh Apollo Consortium and this is gonna be used Greg to support factory expansion plans here.

Yeah, actually, it's uh thanks for having me, Josh.

It's, it's there's two facilities that are really gonna be the focus here.

One is our silicon carbide crystal growth facility in Siler City, um North Carolina.

So just outside of uh the Raleigh area and that facility we began construction about a year and a half ago and we're just starting um the operation right now.

We, we anticipate that would be qualified with those crystal growers sometime before the end of this year and then start producing those crystals and turning those into wafers, those wafers, then feed our manufacturing our wafer fab in upstate New York in uh in the UTICA area of New York.

That is the world's first and largest 200 millimeter silicon carbide wafer fab.

Now we've been in production with that factory now for about a year, year and a half.

Um it's running fabulously and now we're expanding that capacity.

So both of these two sites both here in the United States are gonna be recipients of uh of grants for these uh for this technology, Greg.

It's Julie here.

So the grants that you're getting, does it help speed things up?

I mean, help move things along.

What does it do for the efforts that as you say, we're already in the works?

Yeah.

So I would say a couple of things first off, the United States produces most of the silicon carbide in the world.

We are the largest producer and coherent is the second largest producer and they're out of Pittsburgh.

So the United States together has about 75% share of this, this infusion of capital will allow us to expand our capacity and really drive scale, which is really important because you know that will help keep the advantage of this technology in the United States.

Now, the Chinese are very interested in everything semiconductor, whether it's you know, analog chips, digital chips, silicon, silicon carbide.

So there's a ton of investment there.

So this investment in in what's currently the leading technology for the United States is going to help us maintain that lead and expand our capacity.

Greg, I'm curious as you build out these factories and you, you, you build out this footprint.

Are you able Greg to hire all the people you need?

Are there are enough people with the, the skills, the background, the resume that you're looking for?

Well, we began workforce development seven years ago, teaming up with local community colleges, technical schools to help, uh, take some of our employees who are operator and make them transition them to technicians and so forth.

And then finally, we've got really strong partnerships with many universities in upstate New York.

And that includes Cornell and Rochester and Suny, Paley, and a number of different schools up there as well as NC State and um a variety of different schools in, in the North Carolina area.

Um And then more recently, about five years ago, we partnered up with um NC A and T. They're in Greensboro, they're the largest H BC U in the country and they graduate more black engineers than any other um school in, in the nation.

So, and that's about a 35 minute drive away from our new facility in Siler City.

So the workforce development has been something we've been working on now for quite some time and, and we've had a really good um success rate in, in bringing people into our company, Greg.

It's really interesting to hear you talk about this pipeline and also about that this is sort of a native to the US industry, right?

The silicon carbide industry, as you know, there's a big effort underway to reso other industries related industries like chip making to bring them back to the US.

What would you tell those companies?

I mean, it's been a tough road.

It's been an expensive road for many of them to try to rebuild some of these industries in the US.

What could they learn from what you guys have done?

Well, I think the semiconductor industry is definitely taking a very strong position of rebuilding that capability here in the United States.

And I applaud all of our colleagues in the silicon side of things on silicon carbide.

We decided to keep this technology in the United States.

All of our own manufacturing is in the United States.

We decided to do that because of the worry about trade secrets, intellectual property, et cetera.

So it's just something that has been part of our DNA since the founding of the company nearly 40 years ago.

And we've just said, look, this technology is too important and we just can't have it um you know, manufactured outside the United States, uh you know, e especially in, in Asia.

But um I would say that uh you know, I, I applaud the rest of the semiconductor industry for, you know, repositioning and, and reshoring.

I think there's been a lot of really good progress on that as well.