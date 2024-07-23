Wiz rejects Google deal, seeks IPO instead: Reports

Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) discussions to acquire Wiz in a $23 billion deal have reportedly fallen through as the cybersecurity startup instead plans for an IPO.

Morning Brief Hosts Seana Smith and Madison Mills break down the news and what the fallout could mean for the broader tech industry.

Let's talk about Google because discussions to acquire cybersecurity start up whiz it was a $23 billion deal have fallen apart.

That's according to several reports.

Now the company is instead planning for an IP O.

That's according to reports on this comes as the Google's parent company, Alphabet, gets such a report.

Earnings after the bell today.

Now we know that whiz had been planning an IP O before this, But really, I think the reaction here from the street at least the latest not coming out of Web Bush here this morning, Matt, talking about the fact that the fallout of this could really send ripple effects across the sector now this would have been the largest acquisition I believe for.

Alphabet was valued right around 23 billion.

It shows their interest here of investing in cybersecurity.

But I think the fallout of this could be just ultimately, maybe, what this means, a disadvantage that alphabet could be at when it comes, at least to the, uh, immediate term against some of its competitors out there, like Microsoft and Amazon as they are trying to beef up this part of their business.

So exactly, maybe the impact of what this could be, the disadvantages could be on Google is something that the street is closely watching.

It's really critical, especially because we are ahead of alphabets.

Earnings print this evening, expected after the bell at least.

And the critical data point to be watching for investors is that cloud revenue for Alphabet they've been trailing the bigger names on the street like Microsoft and Amazon and this kind of competitive cloud services market.

They were hoping that Wiz would be able to beef up their ability to compete with those names.

Obviously not so much, given that Wiz rebuffed the potential for this acquisition here.

Having said that, I think it's really interesting that Wiz decided that they would ultimately be worth more if they IP versus $23 billion.

That is a very bullish sign.

If you are an investor looking ahead to a Wiz IP that this is going to be a company that's worth quite a lot of money,