Wingstop stock plummets as Q3 profit falls short of estimates

Shares of Wingstop (WING) are plunging Wednesday after the fast food chain delivered mixed third quarter results. While the company managed to top revenue expectations ($162.5 million vs. estimates for $159,7), its profits fell short of Wall Street estimates with adjusted earnings per share of $0.88 (estimates were for $0.96).

Market Domination's Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton report on the earnings print as Wingstop's stock has fallen by over 20% in Wednesday trading.

Shares of wings stop sinking today.

The company missing third quarter earnings estimates.

Look at that we're down about 21% here, Julie, by the way, I saw biggest intraday decline since March 2020.

Uh restaurant chain reports.

Q three adjust eps that does Miss Co Michael skip was trying to sound a confident Tony talks about the staying power of the strategies, nearly 21% same store sales growth, but investors obviously feeling very skittish.

Yeah, I mean, the same store sales growth is big.

I mean, among the biggest that we were watching in the industry right now.

However, the profitability to your point is, uh you know, the thing that people were perhaps looking for in some of the other metrics was what people were focusing on.

Um you know, one analyst over at TD Cowan said that it modestly trailed consensus and investor expectations, some of these numbers.

Um you know, so there still seems to be some relatively positive sentiment in some quarters around this, but they're looking at a hot company that maybe is gonna see some slowing growth compared to what investors have become accustomed to.

Yeah, I was looking at just what bulls were saying.

I mean, they were talking about, you know, listen, they were making expectations were elevated.

Uh The response is overdone, the gross story is intact but clearly that's not finding a lot of takers right now.