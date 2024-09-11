Williams-Sonoma stock receives upgrade to Buy from Jefferies

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) stock has gained attention following an upgrade from Jefferies. The firm has raised its rating on the home goods retailer to Buy from Hold, citing potential "hidden gems" within the company's portfolio. Jefferies analysts believe these assets could see upside amid signs of a housing market recovery.

Let's track shares of William Sonoma this morning jumping after an upgrade from Jeffrey's, they are now saying it's a buy and it formerly was a hold.

Jeffrey said the company has hidden Gems.

Wow in its portfolio and can benefit from a modest recovery in the housing market here.

You're taking a look at shares of William Sonoma WSM.

They're up by about 1% on this.

Um Yeah, you know, I, I just think back to what we had seen within the um I'm not told right now, but only because I'm thinking about the, the, the data that we saw in the BLS, not the BLS report, the CP I that came out this morning and really looking specifically at some of the home element of that home furnishings that continues to be a weaker spot.

And I think that's a head wind that William Sonoma is gonna have to continue to navigate through at least until we see some type of pick up more broadly in the home market as well here because that's where you get the replenishment rates start to come back into the realm for a lot of buyers out there.

You do but then you can also make the argument though more people saying within their homes that they were then and they're refreshing.

So then they're going on spending more money out of West Elm or some of Williams and Nomas, other types of brands.

So then that could offer a boost there if they aren't moving.

But I thought Jeffrey has made some good points within the report here.

They're talking about the out performance of Williams and Noma relative to other brands within the space.

And more specifically, they talked about West Elm kids brand, you know about that brand.

It's pretty good.

Well, it's actually poised to double in the coming 3 to 4 years.

That's from Jeffrey's expectations.

They also talk about rejuvenation, the recent debut in Canada.

They see that as a catalyst here for the stock going forward and saying that the raising brand awareness, which I think is going to help with some of that momentum.

So family family formation is what they're backing this on.

Ok. All right, you kind of sold me.