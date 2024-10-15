Why Walgreens stock pops as UnitedHealth falls on earnings

Healthcare stocks are in focus after UnitedHealth (UNH) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) reported earnings before the opening bell on Tuesday. Morning Brief Hosts Seana Smith and Brad Smith take a closer look at the results and the two stocks' different post-earnings moves.

Finally, let's talk a little health care stocks on the day.

UnitedHealth and Walgreens reporting their earnings this morning, UnitedHealth beating third quarter earnings estimates.

But lowering its full year profit guidance hit by higher than expected medical costs and the impact of a cyber attack.

Meanwhile, Walgreens topped estimates and announced plans to close 1200 stores by 2027.

It's part of its ongoing record or effort rather to cut costs here.

You're seeing shares moving higher here.

Uh and perhaps with these cost cutting measures in mind, investors really trying to price in how they're going to better deliver a retail store experience as well and perhaps remove some of the uh unprofitability out of the system at the same time.

Yeah, le let's start with the United Health just because of the the significance of the decline that we're seeing here this morning and pre markets off just about 9%.

I believe that this hold, we will be on track for the biggest intraday drop that we have seen within the stock in quite some time going back a couple of years here, right around 9%.

That current decline in pre market trading holds will be set for the biggest fall that we've seen since March 18th of 2020.

So I think that really illustrates obviously the disappointment from the street.

I was going through the quick analyst reaction here to the note and a lot of it surrounding the medical expenses, the fact that they were higher than expected in the third quarter.

The analyst uh from baird talking about the fact that the medical loss ratio misses the main story as it prompts more questions than answers.

So of course, that is going to be a focus here on this earnings call that's underway.

And then of course, as you look ahead and into next year and, and then we flip over and take a look at Walgreens.

I think the big question here, what exactly the future looks like for this company?

Obviously a massive underperformer since the start of the year, it was to figure out what is going to stick or what is going to work.

Yes, we are seeing at least some encouragement if you could call it that with shares up 6% here in the pre market, but still below 10 bucks a share.

You can see a steady decline.

It's lost about 65% of its value here so far this year, it's closing the percentage of the stores that you went through there just about 14% as it as it tries to cut costs.

But I think investors still want to see more on that front.

And there's lots of questions right now as to exactly what that turnaround strategy is going to look like, you know, just for some context as we continue to move through the rest of the health care industry reports that are expected this earnings season.

According to facts that there was an expectation coming into this, that you would ultimately see health care be one of the nine out of 11 sectors reporting positive or expected to report year over year earnings growth.

And one of the more outsized moves to the upside as well, information technology, communication services, and then health care sectors were really the top three coming into the start of this.

And health care for itself was expected to deliver.

I think it was just over about 10% in earnings growth here.

So, uh ultimately, actually 10% right on the dot So all these things considered not the best start, at least for some of these early names, not the best start.

We also have Johnson and Johnson out this morning.

We will be speaking with an industry analyst coming up next hour getting his insights on Johnson and Johnson specifically, but also his commentary overall about where health care stands given the fact that we're getting, getting a first look here at third quarter results.