Why Van Jones believes AI is the great disruptor

Listen and subscribe to Financial Freestyle on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

In this episode of Financial Freestyle with Ross Mac, Mac sits down with none other than New York Times bestselling author, Dream Machine Innovation Lab founder, and CNN contributor Van Jones.

Jones reflects on his father’s sacrifices to lift their family out of poverty, as well as his early career as a lawyer in the Bay Area fighting for civil rights. “I was the first person to use a relational computer database attached to a hotline to track problem officers, precincts, and practices in the nineties. Back when that was considered really radical and also very technologically forward.”

Today, Jones continues to view technology as a powerful tool for change. His latest focus as the founder of the Dream Machine Innovation Lab is on using AI technology to create opportunities for overlooked communities.

While AI is still somewhat misunderstood and seen as a threat to jobs, Jones counters, “AI is not [going to] replace you. Somebody [who] knows how to use AI is [going to] replace you. Is the most important thing that we can come away with because that gives people a reason to look at the stuff,” Jones continues. “Rather than thinking about it like the Terminator, think about it like C-3PO or R 2-D2.”

When asked why he’s so focused on AI, Jones put it simply: “99% of Black people don't know anything about AI… And 99% of white folk don't either... which means this is the first time you're ever [going to] experience something called equality. Okay. We're all equally ignorant about new stuff.”

The level playing field, according to Jones, is a chance to disrupt the status quo and drive meaningful change. “So that's my, that's, that's my passion. And when I look at this next generation that's coming up, I just see nothing but genius, magic, and opportunity, said Jones.

Financial Freestyle with Ross Mac on Yahoo Finance is dedicated to promoting economic prosperity for all. Through expert insights, practical advice, and inspiring success stories, we empower you to build and grow wealth. Join us on this transformative journey toward financial freedom and inclusive economic growth.

Story continues

This post was written by John Tejada.

Video Transcript

Well, the question shouldn't be.

What job do you want?

The question should be how many companies do you want to own when you grow up?

The game is to be able to give a job you're winning.

When you give a job A I literacy and financial literacy, got to go hand in hand.

A I is not going to replace you.

Somebody who knows how to use A I is going to replace you.

What's up guys?

And welcome to Financial Freestyle here on Yahoo Finance and it's your boy Ros Smack.

Listen, no matter where you're at in your financial journey, you can never stop learning.

And that's why I got a very, very special guest and this guest actually needs no introduction, man.

You've seen him on CNN phenomenal entrepreneur Lloyd.

Best selling off and the list goes on.

But I just wanna say thank you to the infamous Van Jones for being here.

It's, it's an honor brotherhood but proud to be on the freestyle.

I just wanna say right to the people we obviously see on CNN quite often, but who is Van Jones?

Outside of just the political uh giant, so to speak.

Uh, Willie's son.

I love that.

Willie's son, Willie Jones.

Um, he was born in 1944 and segregation and poverty in Memphis, Tennessee with the biggest all black ghetto in the south.

When he was born with Orange Mo.

My brother grew up on Orange Mountain, on Cable Street, joined the military to get out.

Um, everybody in the sixties, everybody's trying to get out of the military.

My dad tried to get in, got in the military, got out, put himself through college.

A little black college called Lane College in Jackson, Tennessee.

Then he married the college president's daughter because my dad had it like that.

And, uh, and um, and then, you know, I had me and my twin sister and then he put his little brother through college.

My uncle Milton, I put my aunt Sylvia through college.

My whole family got out of poverty because my, of my father and when he died, uh the picture they put on the funeral program was my father standing in front of Yale law school the day I graduated with hands in the air.

And so I'm, I'm Willie's son.

And, um, you know, coming from that background, you know, being, you know, obviously the first person in my family to go to Ivy League school or law school or anything like that.

Graduating at 24 years old, I graduated in 1993 year after Rodney King.

So I moved to the Bay area and I started suing cops and prisons and organizing around that type of stuff as a young left wing lawyer and did that for about 15 years before I started, my family kind of calmed down, came back to the mainstream.

Got a chance to work for Barack Obama.

Got a chance to work for Prince before you passed.

Now, I'm at CNN.

But, you know, when I look back on my journey now, I just turned 56 years old, you know, uh from where my father started to where he's allowed me to get to, I mean, it's a phenomenal journey and I obviously, I'm familiar with your work in terms of, you know, being able to actually track those bad cops at that time.

And so I think that was the first of his kind.

I was, I was the first person to use a relational computer database attached to a hotline to track problem officers, some practices in the nineties back when that was considered really radical and also very technologically forward.

Um and I've tried to use technology wherever I could to make a difference and even up to this day.

So in the past, right, you've been pretty vocal when it comes to um the disparities when it comes to economic opportunities for, you know, the marginalized group.

Yeah.

How do you actually see financial literacy being a, a an area where we could potentially rectify some of that?

Look, it's, it's almost criminal the way that we are under educated, mis, under, uh, mis educated about finances.

I, I'll walk you through when I talk to my young relatives.

I say, ok, the first question they ask a young African American is, um, what kind of job do you wanna get when you get out of school?

Well, that's already a problem because the way the game works is now, you think?

Ok, I'm either either employed or unemployed.

Those are my options.

And if I'm employed then I'm doing good.

But when you're employed there's somebody above you called the manager.

So just getting the job isn't as important as being able to be, have authority on the job.

Ok. Ok. Ok. Good.

Well, I'm sorry, sorry, I wanna, I wanna be promoted to be a manager.

Oh, wait, hold on a second.

The manager reports to somebody called the CEO, who's the boss of everybody?

Ok.

I wanna be, I wanna be prone to that.

Well, hold on a second.

The CEO reports to somebody who's the owner.

Oh, that would be that, hold on one second.

The owner report to somebody who's called the financier, the venture capitalist, the banker who has a piece of a whole bunch of companies.

So the question shouldn't be, what job do you want?

The question should be.

How many companies do you want to own when you grow up?

That is not the game.

Just to get a job.

The game is to be able to give a job, you're winning when you get a job and we can give multiple jobs.

That's when you're winning.

You know what's so powerful about that?

I always say the greatest teacher in our society is exposure, right?

I know like the the typical black grandmama say, you know, it's experience in the sense that you don't know the the iron hot until you touch it.

I actually think, you know, it's always exposure and when you talk about that, like I remember when I went to school, I didn't know what day trading was until I was a kid that was literally day trading in the middle of econ 101.

I'm a kid from the south side of Chicago.

I'm at Penn 5 6% black and as a kid day trading.

And so it's important when we think about financial literacy and the way we frame that in our household too because obviously our schools aren't doing that.

So those conversations have to happen at our household where the parents is give are giving us the ability to think beyond just being employed.

And and listen, I, I was in my, you're talking about learning that when you're in your college days, I was in my forties.

Like I mean, because I got a law school like I said, I went suing cops.

Started a not for profit organization.

Shoot the problem with a not for profit organization.

Everybody I meet oh I wanna start a not for profit.

Please don't, please don't like.

The problem is we don't have enough, not for profits.

We got plenty.

Please don't.

Um the, the because the problem with being a not for profit entrepreneur is you have to hit two targets with one bullet.

It is a financial thing in normal business.

Your consumer and your customer are the same person.

The customer who buys a hamburger is usually the person who eats the hamburger.

So the customer pays the consumer uses in a not for profit.

It's the opposite.

The customer who's paying is usually a rich white person who's a donor, a philanthropist who runs a foundation.

Their life is totally different than the consumer who you're trying to help, who's a poor black and brown person in the hood.

So you have to have a program that on the one hand, the customer wants to pay for the, the wealthy person.

Well, this is a very good program but then also folks at the community level think it's valuable and want to use.

So you have, that's not just twice as hard, that's exponentially harder.

And so that's why you see people, they, they're constantly raising money, they're constantly raising money, they're constantly, if you could have a more efficient model where you could start a business that helps people and makes money at the same time.

Now, your customer and your consumer are the same person that's what's needed.

That's what's necessary.

So a lot of stuff that I, I hear these young people talking about, I wanna get a job.

I wanna get a good job.

I wanna start a not for profit.

Like you're gonna lose and lose and lose and you're gonna look up in 20 years and you're gonna be frustrated.

So that's why your program is so important because you can give people a heads up on how to think about this game.

But let's actually talk about some of the initiatives you're working on right now.

That being Dream Machine labs.

Well, listen, G Machine Innovation Lab is a spin off from dream.org.

I started dream.org about 12 years ago.

It used to be called Dream Corps.

We got very good at bipartisan Bridge building on tough issues that affect our community.

So criminal justice reform, getting Republicans to help us on, on getting folks out of jail, uh climate issues, getting uh corporations to help us put up solar panels in the hood.

Great experience.

But what I've realized now is the divisions are so much bigger now than just what one federal bill can do.

And so we, we spun off Dream machine.org to take on bigger divisions that you can't fix with, with, with a, with legislation in Congress, biggest division that I see right now that's visible is the A I world and the Black world are almost completely different worlds, which makes no sense.

Now, why do I talk about A I so much people keep telling me.

Well, Van Jones, you know, uh, you keep talking about this stuff, but 99% of black people don't know anything about A I, 99% of black kids don't know anything about A, I, I said, you know what?

You're correct and 99% of white folk don't either.

99% of white Children don't either.

Which means this is the first time you're ever gonna experience something called equality.

OK. We're all equally ignorant about new stuff.

This is reparations.

All we've ever asked is that even Steven shot.

We, we, that's all we wanted.

So every industry is gonna be disrupted.

I'd rather for us to be doing the disruption, every industry is gonna be disrupted.

So what I say is uh with Dream machine.org, we launched a campaign called Make Wakanda Real Make Wakanda Real?

Why?

Because Wakanda is the only representation I've ever seen in cinema where black people are using technology better than everybody else.

Where black people are using technology heroically better than anybody else.

Why can't we make Atlanta Wakanda?

Why can't we make Detroit Wakanda?

Why can't we make Chicago where you're from?

Wakanda?

We have the businesses, we have the churches, we have the community based organizations.

They're just not using tools that are readily available right now.

And so we're starting something that we're calling the Dream Machine uh tech core where we gotta be training young people to use this stuff and then deploying them into our churches, our community centers, our businesses so that we can start giving ourselves an unfair advantage.

So the thing, let's say what A I tool does is it gives you an unfair advantage.

You can write, but it can write, it can help you write faster.

You can research, it can help you do research faster, you can write music, it can help you write music faster.

You can make film, it can make you, it can help you edit faster.

All it's a jet pack.

Now they're gonna tell you that it's a hand grenade.

It's gonna be racist against you.

It's gonna take your job and put you in a fear mindset.

That is the worst mindset to deal with the future is from a place of fear.

You should deal with the future from a, from a place of faith, vision direction and purpose.

Now this has got to go alongside of financial literacy.

Now A I literacy and financial literacy gotta go hand in hand.

Well, listen, you guys don't go anywhere.

We're gonna take a quick break.

We're gonna get back to talking more about A I and how it's gonna continue to revolutionize the world we live in.

Don't touch that down.

We'll be right back with Van Jones.

All right guys.

Welcome back to Financial freestyle here on Yahoo Finance.

It's your boy Ross Mack and we're getting into some real gritty stuff right now talking about A I and I think, uh it's important, it's an important conversation and it's definitely the next frontier.

Are you, do you use it?

You hip to it yet, or?

I use a I every day at a minimum.

Right.

I'm using Chad G BT and I think that, you know where?

And I, and I hate when you get the bad press about what A I is.

Right.

You got Jensen Wong is telling you, look A I is not gonna replace jobs.

People who know how to use A I will.

And so that's the thing, you gotta use it as an adversary.

You gotta use it as something that's gonna help your skill set as opposed to like, oh, I don't wanna be dumb because I'm using a machine to think.

No, the reality is moving forward.

I think one of the top jobs people will, there, there will be courses on this.

People will be able to concentrate on this and in insert any top university on A I prompt, prompt engineering.

You gotta know how to talk to the computers in order to utilize internet.

And so, you know, I think it's very important but let's actually talk about how, how you are utilizing A I, especially when it comes to, you know, enhancing different reform initiatives.

Yeah.

Well, I mean, I think what, what you said about A I is not going to replace you, somebody who knows how to use A I is gonna replace you is the most important thing that we can come away with because that gives people a reason to look at the stuff.

And the great thing about it is you can go on youtube and, and, and get tutorials for free Reddit and get tutorials for free on anything that you want to do.

Um You know, I like you use chat G BT and like you're saying, as he gets to know you, it's almost as like a digital assistant rather than thinking about like the terminator, think about it like CC three PO or R two D two.

You know what I mean?

This is trying to help you.

Um And so uh Jarvis, Jarvis even more from, uh from the Avengers.

Yeah, exactly.

I, I tell people all the time, it's like a, I can be your Iron Man suit.

You can, you can pass up a whole bunch of people who maybe had other advantages, but you can close those gaps real fast if you, if you're using, you know, Chat GP two and then even, you know, like Uno have you heard of UNO?

Um it, it, yeah, you can text prompted and it'll write a song for you in 40 seconds with the music with the, whatever the country music, hip hop it, I mean, so now you're trying to make a presentation and you wanna, you know, enhance the presentation with a cute little ditty.

You don't have to go and hire a song or you could literally in 40 seconds.

So they, they, you know, don't get me going off about this.

I think the most important thing I can say is that um black people are some of the most creative people in the world.

I think people acknowledge that how creative we are.

We took two turntables and a microphone, put it into like a street light and created hip hop, which is now the big number one force in the world.

You got people wrapping it in South Korea.

You know what I mean?

That was technology, that technology.

So if you gotta give the same community two turn tables that you gave two turn tables and a microphone and we took over world culture.

Now you're giving us the most advanced technology ever created and you're giving it to us for free.

Look out, you have no idea how much creativity can be unlocked.

And so rather than looking at everything from a negative.

So the thing about our community, which is beautiful is that we do respect our past.

We have Black History Month and frankly, I think we've done as good a job as anybody in making sure people do know our history.

Everybody in the world knows who's Harriet Tubman is.

Everybody knows who Doctor King is.

Everybody who knows all these people wonderful.

We have Black History Month.

But at this point, I trade in about four Black history months for One Black Future Weekend.

What is the Black Future?

What, where are we going?

And then, and how can we take our unique genius and magic and, and frankly concern for justice and make sure when you're disrupting everything A I can we disrupt poverty?

Hm.

Can we disrupt pollution?

Can we disrupt prisons?

Can we disrupt polarization?

Can we disrupt the things that are actually harming us?

See the status quo is not our friend, but if you could just dis disrupt the status quo and make it better or make it worse, if we're not involved, the will go from, from bad to worse.

If we're involved, we can go from, from, from, from bad to good.

So that's my, that's, that's my passion.

And when I look at this next generation is coming up, I just see nothing but genius magic and opportunity.

Even the kids that are getting in trouble, they're getting in trouble.

Look that whenever you see a young person in trouble, there's two things going on, the young person letting themselves down.

But it was a whole bunch of adults that let them down first, a whole bunch of.

And so, you know, my father got out of poverty and then he reached back, he always said, you can never give a child anything that will stop them from being poor.

I said what I said, dad, what are you talking about?

That's not crazy.

You can give them money.

Uh, if you give a child money, it'll stop them from being broke.

But if they're poor in their skills, but they're poor in their skills.

If they're poor in their mindset, if they're poor in their abilities, they'll be broke again.

Tomorrow.

He said, every poor child has a responsibility to climb the ladder out of poverty on their own efforts because then they can never be poor again.

He said, but every adult has a responsibility too to make sure every kid has a ladder to climb.

Ok.

So the kids gotta climb the ladder, but the adults gotta make sure that the ladder is there to be climbed.

And so what I'm trying to do with dream machine.org is to make sure that the, that the A I ladder is there for our kids to climb.

We're partnering with code path you have, if you haven't heard of code path that you can delete everything else.

I just said, just look up codepath.org started by a brother named Michael Ellison.

I grew up half homeless.

Dad was in and out of prison.

But you know some kids no matter what you do to them, they're gonna succeed.

That's Michael Ellison.

And he wound up being on the ground floor of a company, technology company taught himself technology company that sold for a billion dollars.

He got a piece of that money turns around and starts Codepath and now he is using Codepath to teach not only people how to use A I but how to t he's teaching professors how to teach A I all on the same platform, Loreen Powell Jobs just gave him $30 million because he's so effective at getting computer science departments ready to teach our kids.

So this is the future.

So now if you pair uh what Cath is doing with uh A I literacy with what John o'brian is doing with uh financial literacy.

That's a double barrel shotgun pointed toward a future that we want.

You know, I got gotta say John Hope Bryant, I've known him since before he was famous and before he was rich and we were uh uh young fellows at the World Economic Forum.

I never heard of him.

He'd never heard of me by day two, every person, all these young people coming from Saudi Arabia, coming from London, coming from Nigeria, all were following John o'brien.

This is 20 years ago when he wasn't even famous.

He just brought that confidence that intelligence, that swag.

I mean, I've never seen anybody before or since take over the World Economic Forum in two days.

And so um so if you take what he's doing on financial literacy, what Michael Olson is doing on A I literacy, that's the path forward.

That was remarkable, right?

I think when you talk about A I, you can't fake that passion, right?

And I think we talked a little bit off camera about you know, when we think about the future, it's like, you know, in hockey, you don't skate to where the puck is, you skate to where it's going.

And obviously the future is A I, right?

You literally like I, I think I said it earlier, but Bill Gates who gave us the computer is saying no, the most impactful technological advance of our lifetime is A I.

And so I think it best to definitely utilize it as a peer, right?

How do you literally, you can build a website in minutes by just talking to A I, you can become a, a graphic designer with mid journey in minutes, right?

And so I think it's important that we continue to leverage it in, in the in GP T is free to download rally which helps you with your presentations is also free in the first instance, um Suno, which can make, you can do songs in, in 40 seconds free.

And the thing is you just want to start getting your, you just want to start playing with it because it's gonna grow and evolve and evolve.

But it's just like video games.

I can't play video games now because I was doing Pacman, you know, and Asteroids, I took 10 years off.

I come back, I don't even know, I watched my boys play, I don't even know how to do the, the so you don't want to fall behind now right now.

It's Pacman, you know, what I mean?

You can get it easy now.

It's Pacman is Miss Pacman, once it starts really going where it's gonna go.

Well, virtual reality game.

Yeah.

You wanna, you wanna be a part, you get in on the ground floor now and, you know, you're always too late.

It's too late.

No, no, no.

99% of people are not there yet.

Even if you're behind 20 people that, you know, you're ahead of 98 billion people.

You don't know, this is the time.

And so for the interest of time, right?

Obviously, you've been around some of the most influential people in the world, interviewed some of them, et cetera.

What are some of the best advice that you've either learned along the way?

And maybe let's kind of think about it from a financial standpoint, you know, uh Jeff Bezos, uh as you know, made $100 million of charitable uh capital available to me, which I've been using to support groups like Codepath, slide, dream machine.org and others.

Um He said something to me.

He said, you know, van every day is day one.

I said what this guy is like the time he was the richest man in the world, I think.

Now he's number two.

He had just sent his, himself and his brother in his own rocket ship that he built up the edge of space and back.

And you know, he is in love with this, you know, beautiful woman named Lauren Sanchez.

His family's with him.

Everybody's happy, everybody's excited.

We're on a ranch that he built in the middle of the desert.

So he could have a space camp for himself.

And he goes every day is day one.

I wake up every day as if I have nothing as if I've done nothing.

What can I do today?

That will be impactful.

So I'm thinking like, imagine that now and then I told him, I said, you know, I just looking around, I said, you know, sometimes dreams come true.

He goes, no, they usually come true.

People just don't dream big enough.

So usually you dream, I hope I, I hope I can pass this test.

You know what I mean?

II I hope I can pay my rent, you know, and most of the time it happens, he, he just had bigger dreams.

And so, you know, I work with Prince and um you know, he pushed me on ownership when I was, when I was on CNN.

He said, Van, you're on CNN.

You sound like that.

You see that man, you're on CNN.

You don't own CNN.

I'm not impressed.

So here I am thinking, hey, you know, I'm I got a TV show.

I work with Newt Gingrich.

I'm on the biggest platform for news in the world and he is like, no, you don't own it, you don't own it.

So these are the types of, of, of just moments that I've had.

But yeah, look, I got a chance to interview Oprah Winfrey.

She is just a magical person.

And the thing about her is she's magical.

She knows she's magical and she's generous with her magic.

Some people magical.

They know it and they, they hold back.

Oprah Winfrey took my second son on a walk just on a walk.

I'm, you know, trying to keep up.

I, you know what they talking about, you know what I mean?

Like, you know, she was, she would cut me out, she put her arm around, put her arm in his arm, they went up this mountain side or whatever.

I, you know, I'm slipping stomach trying to keep up.

Hey, hey, you know, she can listen to me at all.

And um, and my son changed just in that little and I don't know what she said to him because he won't, he won't tell me, but he's showing up different in school.

He's showing up different on the basketball court.

I mean, so you inspiration, you know what I mean?

So, so, so, you know, she knows she has magic and she is so generous with it that even just my, she has no, she, she look, I can't help Oprah win.

You know what I mean?

She, she lay up there.

Uh, but my sons certainly can't help her but she, she literally just, she, she puts some healing on them.

So these are the types of things.

I think that when you, you'll be in the same situation when you get in these positions, you know, continue you, you're never done until God calls you home.

You're not done.

Keep trying to grow.

As long as you're reaching up to, to God and back to people, you're always gonna have a great life.

I just wanna give a amazing warm.

Thank you to Mr Van Jones for actually being here on financial freestyle guys.

Don't touch Dell.

Make sure you hit next week, gonna have another amazing guest.

But once again, thanks to Mr Van Jones.

Thank you, my man.

This content was not intended to be financial advice and should not be used as a substitute for professional financial services.