Why US equities should be 'dominant' in international portfolios

While preferring a barbell approach for tech and financial investments, Invesco Portfolio Manager Ben Gutteridge also believes that US equities should be a "dominant part" in international investors' portfolios.

"So it depends where you're coming from, where your portfolios are domiciled as well," Gutteridge tells Brad Smith. "For the international audience, it is certainly needs to be the dominant part of an equity exposure, perhaps not getting quite as far as 65% as you see on sort of an MSCI World metric, but certainly pushing pushing half the allocation."

Gutteridge weighs in on his forecasts for the tech sector and other international trading strategies, including from the UK and China.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.