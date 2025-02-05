Why Trump's tariffs may not crush retail stocks

The retail sector felt somewhat well, having had a successful 2024 holiday shopping season. Many of the players in the space were looking forward to unemployment staying low and the Federal Reserve pausing rate hikes as key tailwinds to consumer spending in 2025. Then came the start of a trade war by returning President Donald Trump.

The implementation of China tariffs stands to rattle retail supply chains and raise costs, which could hammer profit margins. Bottom lines could also be hurt if price increases related to tariffs get rejected by shoppers. Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi chats with BMO Capital Markets analyst Simeon Siegel about which retailers are most exposed to tariffs. Should investors stay away from these names? The two also discussed the turnaround taking shape at Nike (NKE) under the new CEO, Elliott Hill. Key to the turnaround for Nike will be a better product to take on the likes of Decker’s Outdoor (DECK) and ON Running (ONON).

