Why Trump admin. could be 'more favorable' around bank regulations

Bank of America (BAC) CEO Brian Moynihan commented on the banking industry's outlook around regulations, including amendments to Basel III endgame requirements, heading into a second Trump presidency. The banking chief executive believes "cooler heads will prevail" around banking legislation.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Gerard Cassidy joins Seana Smith and Madison Mills on Catalysts to speak more on the topic.

"I think the incoming regulators with this administration might look more favorable toward the banks. We're still going to have a Basel III endgame," Cassidy explains. "And the critical part about it, which is what I think everybody wants, particularly the banks, is to have a finalization of this process and be done with it, lock it down so it cannot be reopened in the future."

Catch the full interview with Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan at the Yahoo Finance Invest conference.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.