Why Tesla may not be too hurt by Trump dumping the EV tax credit

Tesla CEO Elon Musk (TSLA) recently announced he will endorse former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election, with the Wall Street Journal reporting he will donate $45 million a month to a pro-Trump super PAC called America PAC. This may turn some heads as Trump made comments in his speech at the RNC over rolling back Biden administration policies involved in EVs.

Canaccord Genuity managing director George Gianarikas joins Market Domination to give insight into Musk's endorsement of Trump despite Trump's comments over striking down Biden Administration policies on EVs.

In terms of the incentives that are in place for EVs, Gianarikas comments: "We have EV incentives that have come into place after the Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law and those incentives, assuming that the people who buy the vehicle meet the income requirements and that the vehicle itself is within a certain price range, you can get $7,500 off from a federal tax perspective. The interesting thing is, though, if you look as to when those incentives were put in place and you look at what Tesla's vehicle sales have done, I'm confident they've helped.... but Tesla's vehicles sales really haven't grown significantly since the beginning of 2023"

He follows that up with: "Yes it'll definitely have an impact if those incentives somehow are taken away day one. But there are so many other things at play."

Video Transcript

This is all really meaty stuff, having to do with the nuts and bolts of the company.

But as usual, there's a lot of noise when it comes to Tesla and I got to ask you about that noise.

Uh We had some commentary from former President Donald Trump.

Uh He talked about evs last night in his commentary at the RNC and I wanna play that for you and get your reaction.

And if you are going to do this all over our country, this crazy electric mandate, if you're gonna do this all and by the way, I'm all for electric, they have their application.

But if somebody wants to buy a gas powered car, gasoline powered car or a hybrid, they're gonna be able to do it and we're gonna make that change on day one.

I myself have two hybrids at home.

Um George.

Uh If we do see uh a Trump win in the White House, I, I I'm not sure which mandate he's referring to there.

But what do you think that's gonna mean for Tesla and the broader EV market?

Uh So look, uh we've had ev incentives that have come into place after the inflation reduction act was signed into law and those incentives, assuming that the people who buy the vehicle uh meet the income requirements and that the vehicle itself uh is within a certain price range, you can get $7500 off from a, you know, federal tax perspective.

Um The interesting thing is though, if you look as to when those incentives were put in place and you look at what Tesla's vehicle sales have done.

I, I'm confident they've helped, I mean, $7500 off is a lot of money.

Uh, but Tesla's vehicle sales really haven't grown significantly since the beginning of 2023.

It's been part of the issue with the stock.

So that really means to us that, yeah.

Yes, it'll definitely have an impact if those incentives somehow are taken away.

Day one.

But there's so many other things at play.

I mean, if you recall late in 2022 Elon Musk started to really talk about the impact that interest rate increases were having on vehicle sales.

So let's just say in an environment where those ev incentives come off, but rates go down, that may be a net positive for the vehicle sales.

So nothing operates in a vacuum.

Clearly that $7500 going away wouldn't be a good thing.

But there's so many other factors here at play that, you know, we'll see how it all works out