Why you shouldn't worry about a Big Tech pullback: Strategist

Big Tech stocks are slipping as Wall Street heads into the second half of the year. CFRA Research Chief Investment Strategist Sam Stovall joins Wealth! to discuss the pullback in tech and what to expect from the market in the back half of 2024.

Stovall expects more volatility down the line, explaining, "We are in traditionally the challenging third quarter. That is the worst of the four quarters on average in terms of price change and volatility. And September is the worst month of the year on average, falling more frequently than it rises." With this historical pattern, he explains that being "forewarned is forearmed." He encourages investors to sit back during the pullback, saying, "by the time you worked yourself up into a frenzy and convinced your advisor to lighten up on equities, the market is probably already on its way back to full recovery."

He believes that tech is still "a viable sector," and the pullback could present a buying opportunity for investors. Stovall adds, "The reason that we still like it longer term is because of the earnings growth that we see ahead. For 2025, we are looking for a little less than 15% growth for the overall market, but more than 20% growth for the technology sector. And a similar kind of outperformance in terms of earnings growth in 2026."

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Wealth!

This post was written by Melanie Riehl

Video Transcript

Do you think that this pull back that we're seeing in tech, could that signal a potential correction to come down the line or at least more volatility in the short term?

And if so, how can investors protect themselves?

Uh Yes, I do think that we're going to see more volatility.

We are in traditionally the challenging third quarter.

That is the worst of the four quarters on average in terms of price change and volatility.

And September is the worst month of the year on average falling more frequently than it rises.

But I like to say that forewarned is forearmed.

If you know that we are heading into a rough patch, then you're likely to sit on your hands and do nothing.

What I remind investors is that we have had 65 Pullbacks.

Those are declines of 5 to 10% since World War Two.

Amazingly, it's only taken a month and a half on average to get back to break.

Even from such declines, we've had 25 corrections declines of 10 to 20%.

And amazingly, it's only taken four months to get back to break even.

So by the time you worked yourself up into a frenzy and convinced your advisor to lighten up on equities, the market is probably already on its way back to full recovery.

So the long term play there for investors and what do you think about tech if you should you avoid it at this point?

Are you too late to get into it because of the recent rally that we've had?

Or do you think that this is still a viable sector for investors that are just getting into the game?

We do believe that tech is a viable sector.

Um And actually what you could do is just wait for some softness in prices uh in the weeks ahead and then use that as a better buying opportunity.

And the reason that we still like it longer term is because of the earnings growth that we see ahead.

Uh for 2025 we are looking for a little less than 15% growth for the overall market, but more than 20% growth for the technology sector and a similar kind of out performance in terms of earnings growth in 2026.

And come the latter part of this year, a lot of the analysts will be focusing on 2026 expectations and most of the decisions to buy or sell will be based on those forecasts.

And we have Netflix kicking off some of those big tech earnings later this afternoon and I want to talk a little bit about the jobless claims data because we're seeing a continuation of the softness in the labor market.

How do you think this plays into the narrative for the fed that they could potentially be cutting rates?

Well, I think it adds, uh you know, bolsters the conviction that investors have had over the last week and a half.

That's, that triggered this rotation into the also rans the interest sensitives the mid and small cap stocks uh because there is an increased likelihood that the fed will be cutting interest rates starting in September.

And let's remember that the, that in every election year since uh 1990 except for um, 2012, the FED has either raised or lowered interest rates before the election.

So given the opportunity to prove that they are independent, they will do so.

And I think lower rates will continue to support and propel equity prices a lot to look forward to in the next coming months.

Thank you so much, Sam Stovall CFR, a research Chief Investment strategist.