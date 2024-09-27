Why September's jobs report could be make or break for equities

After finally receiving the Federal Reserve's highly anticipated interest rate cut, investors are now bracing for the upcoming September jobs report.

Citi head of US equity trading strategy Stuart Kaiser joins Catalysts to discuss the Fed's decision and the outlook for the labor market.

"Both the Fed and the market now are a little bit more focused on growth data. So any growth data right now is probably going to carry a little more weight than it otherwise would have," Kaiser tells Yahoo Finance. Thus, next Friday's jobs report will be critical, especially amid concerns of weakness in the labor market.

He adds, "What we learned from the Fed is that they're cutting. We're not exactly sure why. And that's really the question for markets."

Kaiser explains that if the cut was a gradual move while the economy is in a relatively healthy position, it would be "hugely bullish" for equities. On the other hand, if the cut was influenced by labor market weakness, it would cause some turmoil for equities. In that case, he explains, "Rate cuts aren't going to be enough to help equities."

As the market braces for the September jobs report, Kaiser expects the print to come in "very low" at 70,000 payrolls. If this were to be seen, markets would likely respond poorly.

"Risk reward in the equity market is a lot worse than it has been over the previous two years. That's very much related to a decelerating labor economy. And next Friday is priced as a big event. And it is a big event. And it's going to help determine the direction of both policy and the markets in our view," he argues.

Stocks climbing.

Still the NASDAQ though flipping into negative territory, this comes on the heels of the fed's preferred inflation gauge coming in lower than expected.

We had consumer sentiment data indicating more economic optimism broadly.

So the next big catalyst for the markets that September Jobs report is due out next Friday joining us now in studio for more, we've got ST he is city's head of us Equity trading Strategy, Stewart, thanks so much for being here with us.

So I, I'm really fascinated in the market's reaction to this consumer sentiment data.

It seems correct me if I'm wrong, that didn't seem like that big of a beat to me, but then there's this optimism around it and I wonder if that's indicative of the market being a little too obsessed with every data point.

I mean, I think both the Fed and the market now are a little bit more, you know, focused on growth data.

So any any growth data right now is probably going to carry a little more weight than it than it otherwise would have.

I think, you know, the P CE data this morning, largely known, you know, you know, people had a pretty good forecast of that.

So, you know, everything is about the growth side of the economy and everything is about the consumer.

So I think any data that suggests consumer spending is holding in and, and you're not seeing the weakness that people are worried that the Fed is worried about.

Um I think that's all gonna be red positive for equity markets.

ST how much clarity did we get much clarity when it comes to Fed policy here this week?

And I guess I asked that just with payrolls out and I know in your latest note, you called it the Bell of the Ball here.

But how much emphasis is on that next labor print?

And what are you expecting there?

Just in terms of what that's going to tell us about the Fed massive focus on the labor market?

I mean, what we learned from the Fed is that they're cutting.

Um, we're not exactly sure why.

And, and that, that's really the question for Marcus is, are they truly the way they wanted the message?

It is, we're very restrictive.

We're gonna gradually move back towards neutral while the economy is still in a relatively healthy place.

That's hugely bullish for equities if it turns out that they started cutting because they're legitimately concerned about weakness in the labor markets.

Uh, rate cuts aren't going to be enough to help equities in that case and you're good and you're going to trade lower So the why matters here and payrolls is going to help answer that.

Are you worried about the weakness in the labor market?

We are definitely, I mean, our economists, our economists have 70 K payrolls next Friday, which is a very low number and, and I think the market would respond poorly to that.

So yeah, our view basically really since early July has been risk reward in the equity market, it's a lot worse than it has been over the previous two years.

That's very much related to a decelerating labor economy.

And next Friday is priced as a big event and it is a big event.

Um And it's gonna help determine the direction of both policy and the markets in our view.

And how is that impacting your view when it comes to positioning?

Uh just being very careful.

I mean, we, we think risk reward is tough here.

We think you want to remain in, in sort of higher quality stocks.

And if you need to hedge, you're hedging the idea that the market runs away from you, you know, BB by staying in a core quality portfolio, two trading days left basically in the third quarter, what's worked in the third quarter, utilities, real estate, equally weighted S and P and quality stocks.

And I think that just gives you a very clear picture of, of the types of things that people are willing to own right now, even as every headline as the markets grind higher, the markets grinded, higher, all that true.

But frankly, the leadership has been much more quality and safety for the most part.

And I think that just gives you AAA very clear, you know, uh lens into how the average investor is thinking about things.