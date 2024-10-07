Why Robinhood will be able to 'withstand' lower interest rates

Citizens JMP director of financial technology research Devin Ryan joins Market Domination to discuss how trading platform Robinhood (HOOD) may perform as interest rates continue to ease.

"I think that the market is looking at Robinhood as actually a firm that could get hurt a little bit by lower rates. And the reason being is that some of the assets will reprice. They have a lot of corporate cash. They have a lot of customer cash on the balance sheet. They have margin balances. All those will come down a little bit in pricing," Ryan tells Yahoo Finance.

He notes that during last quarter's earnings call, Robinhood said that a 25-basis-point interest rate cut amounts to a $40 million impact on the company.

On the other hand, Ryan lays out some positive offsets. "Margin balances are going to accelerate quite a bit because risk-on behavior is going to have people take out more margin. Securities lending, when capital markets pick up, generally that recovers. That's an area that I actually think will largely offset that even $40 million that I just mentioned."

Ryan concludes, "I think people are looking at it as they're going to get hurt by lower rates. I'd actually argue they're going to be able to withstand them pretty well."

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination.

This post was written by Melanie Riehl

Video Transcript

Um, let's also talk about some of the more on the more fin tech side of the equation.

Some of the more buzzy stocks, like a Robin Hood or Coinbase.

What are the implications of rate cuts?

For that?

I mean, you would think off the top of your head that it would be positive if there is monetary stimulus for those companies.

Is that how it is gonna play out?

Do you think?

Yeah.

So, I. I think it will play out that way.

But actually, um, if Robin is a good example, I think that the market is looking at Robin Hood is actually a firm that could get hurt a little bit by lower rates.

Story continues

And the reason being is that, um, you know, some of the assets will reprice, so they have a lot of corporate cash.

They have a lot of customer cash on the balance sheet.

They have margin balances.

All those will come down a little bit in pricing.

The company even said on their earnings call last quarter that a 25 basis point cut is about 40 million impacted them.

I'll take the other side of that.

There's actually a lot of positive offsets that people don't really focus on.

So positive offsets would be margin balances are going to accelerate quite a bit because risk on behaviour is going to have people take out more margin securities lending when capital markets pick up.

Generally that recovers.

That's an area that I actually think will largely offset that even $40 million that I just mentioned.

So Rob and I think people look at it as they they're going to get hurt by the lower rates.

I'd actually argue they're going to be able to withstand them pretty well and that that's part of our thesis on the stock that there's some misunderstanding on that.