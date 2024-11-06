Why real estate stocks are under pressure after Trump win

Real estate stocks, including names like Zillow (Z), Compass (COMP), Opendoor (OPEN), D.R. Horton (DHI), and Lennar (LEN), are falling after former President Donald Trump won the presidential election. Home builder supply retailers Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's (LOW) were also down. Market Domination Hosts Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton break down what investors need to know.

This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.