Why one strategist is underweight US stocks

Some on Wall Street are hoping that a Federal Reserve rate cut in September will spur a market rally. Insigneo chief investment officer Ahmed Riesgo doesn't think that will be the case.

Riesgo says his firm currently has an underweight status on US equities, with the market already seeing its highs for the year. Why? "We continue to see concerns in the labor market, specifically the US labor market. We see the job vacancy rate is flashing warning signs... there's a slew of indicators of labor demand that are pointing in the wrong direction," Riesgo tells Yahoo Finance.

Riesgo does expect the US economy to tip into a recession, though he doesn't think it will be a severe recession. He also thinks that around the time the Fed starts cutting rates, there could be another sell-off.

Watch the video above to find out how Riesgo is advising clients to invest given his recession call.

Video Transcript

Jumping today on the heels of the S and P five Hundred's worst week since early 2023 for more on the latest market moves.

We want to welcome in a go.

He is Insignia Chief Investment Officer Ahmed.

Thank you so much for being here.

So we had this bad week last week.

Now we're sort of muddling along until we get the fed decision.

Um I think fair to say you are not a a uh a full bull at this point in time.

So do you think that once we get past the fed that the market will be able to more sustainably rally?

Hi.

So, no, unfortunately, I do not.

Um We actually switched our stance to us equities to underweight at the beginning of July.

We think we've seen the highs for the market for the year.

Um And, and the reason why it's basically because we continue to see concerns in the labor market, specifically the US labor market.

We see the job vacancy rate is flashing warning signs.

I mean, there's a slew of indicators of labor demand that are pointing in the wrong direction.

With that being said, a lot of the emphasis has been on the fed and when and where they're going to cut rates.

We think ultimately that only matters if the US can avoid recession, if it does not.

Uh, we see a tough slog for stocks into the second half of the year.

So, is that your forecast though?

A, I mean, do you see an economy beyond just cooling and moderating?

Do you, do you expect it to tip into contraction?

We do.

Um I also want to emphasize, I don't think it's gonna be a, a AAA severe recession, unlike the two previous recessions, uh, both COVID and the global financial crisis, which were severe exogenous shocks.

We think this is gonna be a much more run of the mill type of recession where the fed raises rates and tips us over to contraction.

I mean, some parts of it might not even feel like a recession, but even in the case of a mild recession, we find it tough for uh the stock market to remain at these levels because even minor earnings revisions are going to put some weight down on the index.

And so, you know, we're just sort of finishing up one earning season, but it feels like they are sort of one runs into the next at this point.

So do you think then that, that when the next earning season starts in earnest, that that'll really be sort of a rocky time as we start to see the effect of a slowdown really hit companies.

Numbers.

Yeah, we do.

I mean, we think that the bar has been set quite high for the next sessions.

We're talking about double digit growth in earnings expectations.

We think that bar is gonna be very tough, um, for the stock market to meet.

But even before then, um, we think we'll continue to see deterioration in the labor market data.

Uh, there's an interesting, uh, sort of uh analogy here.

Um You could say that with the Fed that by the rumor was the uh Dovish pivot of 2023 they sell the news might actually be when they actually cut rates.

We think there's a good chance that around the time that the FED actually does start cutting rates, uh You could see the market materially drift lower.

So where are the equity market?

Ahmed.

Do I want to be positioned then?

Yeah, as you can imagine, we're sort of tactically positioned rather defensively here.

So we like defensive sectors.

Uh We like health care, we like utilities, we like consumer staples.

We especially like the utility sector.

I know that's been a very good performing sector.

Like I said, we, we, we, we did these rotations back in July.

The reason why I like utility so much is because I think you're getting the best of both worlds.

Now, hear me out getting the defensive side that's gonna do well when the fed is cutting rates, but you're also going to have a good proxy for growth and in the surge of electricity and data storage out there for the first time in over 10 years, the US, electricity consumption is going to be growing by over 10%.

So utilities in a good way are both a defensive play but also a proxy to growth.

Um As you mentioned, that group has already done very well this year.

It's actually the best performer in the S and P 500 at this point.

So, why don't you think it's sort of priced in the dynamics that you're talking about?

Yeah.

Well, precisely because we don't think us equity markets are pricing in recession at risk.

I mean, some parts of it are right, like utility is doing so well.

But remember the utilities out performance really only began uh a few months ago.

So we still think this has quite a bit to run.

Uh We'll probably maintain these overweight uh until the US starts coming out of that recession.

And then the more cyclical plays will start working again.

We're talking about small caps, financials, those types of names.

Ahmed.

Always great to have you on the show.

Thank you for joining us.

Great.

Thank you.