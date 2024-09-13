Why Nvidia's CEO is better for markets than Fed Chair Powell

Interactive Brokers chief strategist Steve Sosnick joins Market Domination Overtime to discuss what investors can expect from the third quarter earnings season ahead.

"We're pricing in basically double digits on the S&P 500 (^GSPC) over next year, which again raises the question of how do we have an economy that's strong enough to deliver double-digit earnings, yet soggy enough to require 2.5% in rate cuts?" Sosnick posits.

He notes that at the beginning of the year, the market was looking for six to seven rate cuts, and explains, "the economy delivered the earnings, and we didn't really care that the rate cuts didn't come. So I think the market has to adjust."

After chip stocks rallied from their lows earlier this week, Sosnick argues, "Jensen Huang is greater than Jerome Powell from a market point of view right now." He explains that the market was under pressure after the latest Consumer Price Index data came in higher than expected. Yet, after the Nvidia (NVDA) CEO made comments about the magnitude of AI chip demand, the market rallied and "pretty much ignored" the higher Producer Price Index data that came in Thursday morning.

"It's really about investors just bargain hunting in their favorite stocks and then momentum trading their favorite stocks. And so you've got this double whammy where every dip becomes a buying opportunity, at least for now, and then every rally becomes a chase the momentum opportunity," he adds.

He warns that this trend could become a larger issue, explaining, "the problem is this, as I said, will work until it stops working. But you don't know when it's going to stop working...

When a trend changes in the beginning, you don't really notice it. So whatever's been working for you seems to work. And then it kind of doesn't. And then of course, you get caught up in it."

This post was written by Melanie Riehl

Video Transcript

New earnings season is almost right here.

Right?

We're right there.

What?

What are your expectations, Steve?

For just corporate profit growth.

Well, I, I don't have independent, you know, I. I basically just have to take them From what?

From what the street says.

And And they're looking for decent, you know, low single digits, but solid, uh, profits, You know, over the last quarter.

Remember, though the the mark we're pricing in basically double digits on the S and P 500 over next year.

Which again raises the question of how do we have an economy that's strong enough to deliver double digit earnings yet?

Soggy enough to require 2.5, Uh, you know, 2.5% in rate cuts.

Now, that is the situation.

We we were in it sort of at the beginning of this year where we were looking for 6 to 7 rate cuts.

You know, now we're up to actually 10 if you're 2.5% points.

But we were looking for 6 to 7 rate cuts for this year.

And yet an economy strong enough to deliver earnings the economy delivered the earnings and we didn't really care that the rate cuts didn't come.

So I think the market has to adjust, and that also falls into the momentum play.

And that goes into my the comments I made in the in the piece yesterday like, yeah, I wanna talk more about that that, you know, kind of are we in an uptrend or a downtrend?

Because people do seem to be coming in and buying the dip, because that has worked for them so consistently.

But as you like to say, it works until it doesn't.

That's the problem, Julie and and I will say that, you know, That's why yesterday's recovery was so staggering.

And that's why I I pretty much wrote in my notes to you that you know Jensen Wong is greater than Jerome Powell as far from a market point of view right now, because everybody was freaking out about how you know the the higher CP I and we we've pretty much ignored the higher PP I today, Um, so you know, it's really not about that at this point.

It's really about investors just bargain hunting in their favourite stocks and then momentum trading their favourite stocks and So you've got this double whammy where every dip is becomes a buying opportunity, at least for now.

And then every rally becomes a chase momentum opportunity.

And you know that that was writ large yesterday.

But even today where we kind of opened, you know, met and then and then off we went, Um and and the problem is this I I As I said, it will work until it stops working.

But you don't know when it's gonna stop working.

Um, and II I kind of compared it to like the frog in boiling water.

When a trend changes in the beginning, you don't really notice it.

So whatever's been working for you seems to work and then it kinda doesn't.

And then, of course, you get caught up in it.

It's dead.

Yeah, hopefully not.

Hopefully not If you're the frog, you are