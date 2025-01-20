Why Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang won't be at Trump's inauguration

Big Tech executives, like Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, Amazon (AMZN) founder and executive chair Jeff Bezos, Meta Platforms (META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg, are set to attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration this Monday, January 20. One notable chief executive who won't be at the Inauguration Day: Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang.

Huang will be out of the country, visiting China and Taiwan on a preplanned business trip. The Nvidia CEO says, "I'll look forward to congratulating the Trump administration when they take office."

Catalyst Co-Host Seana Smith outlines the latest on Big Tech executives' relationships with Trump and his biggest Silicon Valley donors just days ahead of his return to the White House.

This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.