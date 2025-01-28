Why military spouses are at a disadvantage in the workforce

Devoting one's life to military service can have wide-ranging effects on one’s career path, but what’s often overlooked is its effect on service member’s spouses’ professional journeys.

Elizabeth O’Brien, vice president of the US Chamber Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes program, dissects the issue on a new episode of Yahoo Finance’s Warrior Money, hosted by Patrick Murphy and Dan Kunze.

As she explains, the frequent moving that military families experience can significantly upend the pace and trajectory of one’s career.

O’Brien, who is a military spouse herself, recounts moving seven times in nine years—two of which were overseas. “As a college basketball coach, the opportunities that I had to take, I was going backwards in my career,” she explains. “At one point I turned around, and I was at the same level that I had started a decade ago.”

Compounding the issue is the fact that moving makes it harder to even find a job. “We’ve seen an advent of great growth in remote work opportunities, but our social capital, our network, does not exist in the same way my neighbor’s network does who stays in a community for a long time,” O’Brien says.

In some careers, moving to a new state can also force individuals to go back to square one to obtain new certifications. “I don’t forget how to cut hair when I drive over state lines, but the idea that I have to rectify and go through the workforce boards to go to work,” O’Brien says. “We’re talking about setting people back three, fix, and six months—and continuing to pay to be relicensed.” A key solution for this is interstate reciprocity, in which states agree to recognize other state’s certifications, thus ensuring a licensed professional can pick up where they left off after their move.

In the full conversation, O’Brien also discusses government investment in employment transition programs, what more can be done to assist veterans seeking new careers, and what programs they can utilize to make the transition easier.

This post was written by Nick Riccardo.