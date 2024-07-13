Why the market isn't moved by the election right now: Strategist

Hennion & Walsh CIO Kevin Mahn joins Market Domination to give insight into why markets have yet to truly price in the election season.

"I believe the market is more focused right now on when that first interest rate cut is going to take hold. And if, in fact, this economic slowdown is going to dip into a recessionary territory. If markets are actually pricing in what's happened historically, remember that political parties have an impact on certain areas of the market, but generally not the market as a whole. In fact, history tells us that a divided government generally bodes best for stock market performance. That's because no major new rules or legislation or regulations get passed," Mahn says.

This post was written by Nicholas Jacobino

Video Transcript

I. I wanna leave you, um, on this, which is an election question, which I'm sure you know, we're gonna be talking about this for the next the next, you know, several months, if not longer.

Um, obviously there's a lot of debate right now about whether President Biden should step aside as the Democratic candidate.

There hasn't been really any market reaction to that debate.

What do you think the reason is for that?

And when do you think we might start to see some of that being felt more?

I believe the market is more focused right now on when that first interest rate cut is going to take hold.

And if, in fact, this economic slowdown is going to dip into a recession, every territory if markets are actually pricing and it's happened historically, remember that political parties have an impact on certain areas of the market, but generally not the market as a whole.

In fact, history tells us that a divided government generally bodes best for stock market performance.

That's because no major new rules or legislation or regulations get passed.

I think that's what markets believe is going to happen coming out of this particular election as well.

What we're talking to our clients about is build your portfolio consistent with the opportunities that we believe are in the economy right now.

And once we know the outcomes of that election, then you could overweight or underweight certain sectors based upon the policies of those that are in power at that point in time.

But don't let it sway all of your decisions.

Don't sit on the sidelines waiting for the outcome of the the political elections because we know that trying to time the market is an exercise in futility.

If you look back to 1990 if you just missed out on the 10 best days in the market, your returns would have been cut in half.

I don't know when those 10 best days are.

You don't know when those best 10 days are, but I can assure you, if you're not in the market on those 10 days, you're not gonna I mean, look at the election.

Uh, in 2016, the market reaction that then was reversed.

So that was reversed.

You never know.

