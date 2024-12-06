Why so many people don't understand tariffs

Robert "Bob" Powell sits down with Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Chief Investment Strategist Liz Ann Sonders to examine the true effects of tariffs while at the 2024 Schwab Impact event.

In the full episode of Decoding Retirement Bob and Liz Ann discuss the democratization of investments, stagflation, the impact of market uncertainty and more.

How tariffs are misunderstood, according to Liz Ann Sonders:

1. When a US company is importing, the exporter doesn't pay the tariffs

The US company importing the goods is required to pay the tariffs.

2. Tariffs can be enacted fairly quickly

Due to the fact that tariffs can be done through executive order, they can bypass the congressional process and be put in effect quickly.

3. Tariffs can cause near-term stagflation

While the end goal of tariffs can be beneficial, their immediate impact can cause suppressed growth and higher inflation.

Catch the full episode with Liz Ann Sonders on Yahoo Finance's Decoding Retirement. Yahoo Finance's Decoding Retirement is hosted by Robert Powell, and produced by Austin Rivera.

Find more episodes of Decoding Retirement at https://finance.yahoo.com/videos/series/decoding-retirement.

Thoughts? Questions? Fan mail? Email us at yfpodcasts@yahooinc.com.

Editor's note: This post was written by Austin Rivera.