Why live sports is here to stay: Dude Perfect CEO

In more ways than one, sports are a unifying force in society. Dude Perfect CEO Andrew Yaffe spoke with Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi about the ways that sports bring people together and how we need that more than ever. "I think people are looking for unifying elements in our society and continue to gather around live sports in a way they don't gather around much else," he explained. Dude Perfect is focused on the future of entertainment and technology, especially for family-friendly streaming content.

Video Transcript

I think live sports is, is here to stay.

Uh I think people are looking for unifying elements in our society and continue to gather around live sports in a, in a way they don't gather around much else and the value of those rights is just continuing to increase.

I think you saw it from the recent NBA deals.

I think you'll see it, uh you know, in the interest in the NFL and uh Netflix for, for Christmas, which is gonna be uh exciting except for my friends at the NBA.

Uh you know, I think, uh and I, I think that is a category that can continue to grow.

I think women's sports is a, is another really interesting one and one that we do perfect are, are very focused on uh as well in terms of how we can expand our audience, expand our horizons and, and huge opportunities.

Enter, yeah, enter the space a little bit uh more directly.

So we're, we're looking at some opportunities there right now and I think it's, it's an area for investment for sure.