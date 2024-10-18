Why this largely unknown company is one analyst's top biotech pick

Salim Syed, Mizuho Americas managing director and senior analyst, joins the latest edition of Good Buy or Goodbye to discuss his top and bottom picks in the pharmaceutical industry.

Syed points to Enliven Therapeutics (ELVN) as his top pick, believing that its drugs in development are promising. He specifically highlights ELVN-001, which is for a type of blood cancer called CML. He explains, "What you would want with these particular products is that they don't have any sort of cardiovascular toxicity, and they just put out six-month or 24-week safety data, and it looked pretty clean."

He notes that CML has been growing, and that patients are living longer, meaning that they are on drugs for a longer time. "It's now a $14 billion global market. We think it's pretty feasible that a product like ELVN-001, even when you're talking about not getting the first line share, the drug that's prescribed first, but even the second drug after the first line, something in the order of 1 to 2 billion," he tells Yahoo Finance.

Syed continues, "It's like, well what sort of multiple would you like to put right on a $1-$2 billion revenue line? The stock is currently trading at a billion and change market cap. We think it's easy to start looking at this as more of a $2 billion, $3 billion story." However, one potential risk he highlights is that the drug is still in Phase I of trials, and if all goes to plan, it could hit the market in 2028.

On the other hand, Syed is bearish on Amgen (AMGN), believing that its intrinsic valuation remains difficult. He explains, "The stock is currently $330 or so. Most people, when they're looking at this on a DCF (discounted cash flow) basis, cannot get it that high and are nowhere close. It's more in the two hundreds, low two hundreds type range... So it has sort of run away from that intrinsic valuation."

He also notes that Phase II data for its weight-loss drug AMG 133 will be released soon, adding, "The company has thus far said the drug is differentiated. Nobody really knows what that means." Given how this drug performs, Syed believes the stock could either hit the $400 range or drop down to the $200 range, which he calls a "pretty big swing" for a large cap like Amgen.

With players like Eli Lilly (LLY) and Novo Nordisk (NVO) also dominating the weight-loss market, Syed explains it's unclear how AMG 133 will be able to compete.

Watch the video above to hear what Syed believes is an upside risk for Amgen.

Video Transcript

It's a big, noisy universe of stocks out there.

Welcome to goodbye or goodbye.

Our goal.

To help cut through that noise to navigate the best moves for your portfolio.

Today we're looking at the pharmaceutical industry.

There are a lot of names in the sector, but that might create some interesting opportunities for investors.

So what's the best way to play it?

I'm here with the managing director and senior analyst and how America thanks so much for being here.

So let's get to the stock you like.

It is in life in the stocks already done quite well this year.

It's just about doubled.

But let's get to why you might think it's still has some room for upside.

Efficacy and safety look good now just to take a step back in Life is an experimental stage pharmaceutical company, so it doesn't have any drugs on the market, right?

Correct.

But the drugs it's developing, you think, have a good promise.

Yeah, so there's There's one drug in particular.

It's called enliven one.

It's for type of blood cancer called CML.

Uh, we have some Phase one data.

Uh, that looks like rivals.

Um what?

You know what people would consider standard of care the the newest product in the market.

And it's also looks pretty good in terms of safety.

So typically, for something like CML, what you would want with these particular products is that they don't have any sort of cardiovascular toxicity.

And they just put out six month or 24 week safety data.

And it looked pretty clean.

Um, you know, I think it's also important to point out that in this space in particular, there are a lot of these.

They call them TKIS.

That's the type of class that these drugs play in.

Uh, but when you're talking about something like CML, which is now a chronic disease, and people are living a lot longer, safety really matters.

So having a clean molecule, like in life in 01, uh, really positions that got you.

So in other words, the idea is not only to survive this type of cancer, but to live longer and live better live better, live better and safety matters.

And we we've seen this before with other diseases like HIV, where you know this This was often a debate with HIV where it was the older medications, right?

And it was It wasn't just like, Hey, look like if you match EF AC, it's not gonna matter if you have something that it's also safer.

We saw a lot of patients roll over because those products were safer.

That was HIV.

So it's a pretty good analogue.

You kind of think about CML.

So that's talking about the drug.

But let's talk about the monetary opportunity related to this.

I mean, how big a market is this?

So CML has been growing it around for some time.

But again, these patients are living longer, right?

And so they're on drugs for a longer time.

It's now a $14 billion global market.

We think it's pretty feasible that a product like in live in 01, even when you're talking about not getting they call it first line share.

You know, the the drug that's prescribed first.

But even the second drug after the first line, right?

Something in the order of 1 to 2,000,000,002 billion being more on a on risk adjusted basis, 1 billion if you're you know, a sign of probability of success because it's not through the clinical trials yet that it would need for approval, but 1 to 2 billion.

So when we kind of think about that and it's like, Well, what sort of multiple would you like to put on a 1 to $2 billion revenue line?

The stock is currently trading at a billion and change market cap.

We think it's easy to start looking at this as a more of a $2,000,000,003 billion store, even with the gains that you've seen, even with the gains this year, and that sort of brings us this, the stock goes under followed.

Even with those gains.

For example, full disclosure.

I've never heard of enliven before.

You brought this to us today?

Sure, so we've we always talk to a bunch of investors, enlivens one that we've been pitching for 2025.

We think it's one that should be on the radar.

Uh, but even in the institutional biotech specialist community, uh, there are a lot of folks that are circling that are in our inbox.

They're doing work on the name.

It's just, I think, a matter of time that we start to see more people come in.

But on the spectrum it is relatively under fall.

So when you kind of think about new, incremental capital coming into the stock and that's obviously one of the things that could push stocks higher, we think that falls in that bucket.

Got you.

We We like to talk about a potential risk here.

In this case, it's pretty early still, so it's still in phase one.

What is the timeline, then?

Look like?

Yeah, so it's probably like a 2028 type of launch to to revenue.

So it still in phase one.

We have 18 patients of data so far.

Um, so it's a relatively small trial, but But again, it's a validated mechanism.

These TKIS have been in existence for for some time already.

So it's not like you're playing with a new science, right?

But it's just a a cleaner product as far as we can tell, Uh, but we're gonna be getting more data in the middle of 25.

That's gonna be in about 60 or 100 patients who are larger.

They call it Phase one B.

They just had a more mature phase one data set.

That's really what I think.

A lot of investors will focus on and just quickly because I wanna get to the other shock.

Are there other companies that are working on comparable or competitor medications that could get to the market sooner?

Um not.

I mean, not really.

I mean, there are others in in this space.

I mean, there's turns which I don't which I don't cover.

That one's a little bit further behind.

Um, the the that people are looking at right now in terms of launch and sort of as an analogue for what this market could be with a cleaner TK.

I is the one from Nova called Seli.

And then let's get to the stock that you don't like as much.

You have a neutral rating on this one, and that is Amgen.

Now this one is very solid.

It's one of the biggest biotech names people know about it.

The stock is up this year, it's up about 17%.

But, um, you say the intrinsic valuation remains difficult.

Talk us through that one.

Yeah.

I mean, look, this is one stock.

When when you talk to the biotech specialist community, it's very difficult for folks to get to a DC F valuation where the stock is train.

The stock is currently, you know, 3.

30 Do $330 or so, right?

Most people, when they're looking at this on a DC F basis, cannot get it that high and are nowhere close, right?

It's more, you know, in the two hundreds, low, two hundreds type range.

That's, you know, maybe mid two hundreds type range.

That's sort of where people talk about it on a DC F. So it has sort of run away from that intrinsic valuation which look as a fundamental, you know, analyst like it's one of the It's one of the metrics we obviously look at because, you know, the farther you get away from that, then you start to really wonder like, Well, look, if something goes wrong, right, like, what's What's the What's the downside, right?

Well, and when we talk about what could go wrong, there's a drug that they are working on.

That is, uh, could enter the obesity market.

If it works, of course.

Yeah, so So this products AM G 133.

Uh, it's probably one of the largest, um, most followed, uh, catalysts remaining for biotech in 2024.

We're gonna be getting some data soon.

It's for a phase two trial.

Um, you know, the company has thus far said the drug is differentiated.

Nobody really knows what that means.

And there's a There's really a lack of conviction.

I would call it, uh, amongst the investor community.

But when you're looking at this in terms of, where could the stock go?

There's an argument to be made that the stock is going to 400 right?

And that's very possible.

There's also an argument to be made that the stock is going back into the 200 right?

So for a large cap like Agen, that's a pretty big swing.

It's also a year end cat, so you almost have to play it if you're a long only investor and you're trying to look at your benchmark and I think I think right now people are position it sort of as a fair trade with with Lily because Lily is just, you know, obviously very owned.

Given the obesity it already has, right and already has right.

So even if it works and it comes to the market, you know, how is it gonna compete with the likes of the stuff that's out there already.

Yeah, so it's a little.

It's a little unclear, right?

I mean, we again, we don't know.

Is it gonna be a maintenance product?

Is it gonna compete with, you know, Manja, for example?

First line, right?

It's the dosing is, you know, it's once every four weeks.

So it does have that maintenance sort of component.

But there's also questions whether that's something that's needed in the marketplace.

There's also a huge capital.

Um, you know, you have to manufacture all this product too, right?

And that's a certain amount of investment.

And then also, Amgen has not been as close, obviously to, um, the the relationships that she would need.

You know, Lily and Nova, which came out of the diabetes landscape with GLIP.

One, and we're able to transition more to that to that to that patient, uh, sleeve right.

It's a newer sleeve for engine, right?

So I think there's I think there are certain, you know, commercial things to sort of take into consideration here, and of course, they're gonna be needed.

We need to do additional study beyond the well.

Things could go right I mean, you talked about some of the Also, you said the company is good at messaging.

So what does that imply?

Yeah, I mean, this company, like the management team, does well, when When they put out the data, right, they know what's gonna make the stock go up and what's in it.

Right there.

This is This is a company that it's Look, it's it's hard to bet against Agen.

Admittedly, right.

We're neutral on the stock from a fundamental basis.

And as I mentioned, there are ways that this stock can go to 400 there's ways for the stock to go back in the two hundreds.

But when we get this data set and nobody exactly knows what we're getting, how we're getting an exact exactly.

But this management team does message well, and that's something you do have to take into consideration because if they say, look, we're gonna take something forward here to phase three, right?

And you may not know exactly what is Does that mean like the you know, the the you know, the the P MS of the generals P MS in the market.

Do they buy that right?

Right because you're taking it you're taking somewhere for Is that good enough?

Right, Right.

That's the question that I think people well, it's not good enough for you to have it as a buy right now.

But But hold it, hold it is what you're saying.

Thank you so much for coming in.

We appreciate it.

And thank you so much for watching goodbye or goodbye.

We'll be bringing you new episodes next week at 3:30 p.m. Eastern.