Why investors need to position 'independently' from the Fed

The stock market indexes (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) face some intraday pressures as the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's Jackson Hole Economic Symposium kicks off in Wyoming. Investors will be awaiting comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell in a speech on Friday, which could hint at the central bank's potential monetary policy ahead of its September meeting and beyond.

F/m Investments head of quantitative research and portfolio manager Francisco Bido joins Wealth to discuss his outlook on markets in light of this.

Bido notes that as interest rates begin to go down, equities will "look more attractive," adding that consumers, the retail sector, and the overall economy will all benefit. He advises investing in "well-established" companies like Amazon (AMZN) and Home Depot (HD) in this environment, calling them "solid long-term investments."

Bido suggests that if Powell reinforces "that there's a softening in labor markets and acknowledges that the Fed is data-driven," it could move markets. However, he emphasizes that regardless of the Fed's actions, investors should "position themselves independently of what the Fed might or might not do," focusing instead on earnings and data.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Wealth!

This post was written by Angel Smith

Video Transcript

Let's check in on the equity markets here, stocks trading near the flat line lower as investors await Fed chair, Jerome Powell's big speech in Jackson Hole Friday as part of the Fed's annual economic symposium, investors are hoping to gain a little bit more insight into which rate cuts and what type of rate cuts are expected this fall here to weigh in on what a rate cut means for your portfolio.

We've got Francisco Beto, who is the FM investments head of quantitative research and portfolio manager.

Great to have you here with us.

So let's just start there broadly speaking, broad strokes.

What do rate cuts generally mean for people's portfolios?

Story continues

Well, in general, uh you know, that's gonna imply um a reassessment of the valuation models and so on.

So, uh in general, the stocks are local equities in general, look, look more attractive.

Uh ice rate starts to go down.

Um and of course, uh consumers do benefit from this uh retail and uh you know, and even uh corporate expenditure, Capex expenditure and so on.

As corporations, you know, figure they can spend more on computers and, and whatnot, refinance your home.

There's a lot that happens when interest rates go down or get cut a little bit.

So that's gonna benefit the economy in general.

Is there one major portfolio portfolio pivot that you anticipate investors might enact or that investors would be apt to make sure that they are rolling out in terms of their own strategy.

Once we do get a sense of how long that cutting cycle is going to look like.

Sure, I think uh investing in a well established companies like Home Depot, you know, it's a given we own Home Depot and several of our strategies as well as uh one of the magnificent seven Amazon and so on.

They are solid investments long term.

Uh in terms of Home Depot, they provide um a dividend and any hints of inflation, they can pass it on to the consumers and so on and it's very well run company.

So uh Home Depot is, is attractive to us and uh likewise, you know, uh given though their earnings at Target and Walmart, you know, they already popped some, but you know, there's still a lot more to go there as well.

What do you think the thing is that fed chair Jerome Powell could say during his Jackson hole address, that would change the tenor for the market so that the markets would latch on to the most I would say, perhaps reinforcing the fact that there is a uh a softening in labor markets and acknowledging that the FED is data driven.

So that would h you know, uh investors, hey, I'm looking at the data which we know they do but, you know, uh that will, it will be something like that.

You know, I, I'm not so much into reading ahead of, you know, trying to read the tea leaves or anything.

Like I'm looking for clues.

I would like to see the data and the best way to do that is really position yourselves independently of what the fed might or might not do.

And the way that we do that is by focusing on earnings and revenues acceleration, look at the numbers, if a company can generate, you know, increase in revenues and you know, increase the the bottom line at an accelerating rate despite inflation.

And that's a good company to hold.

If you just go by that, then you're not so concerned about what Pablo might say or not say.

But in general, if you get sense about the data about labor markets, I expect the market to pop up.

Does the data from what we're seeing thus far indicate to you that the fed will be able to avert a recession?

Oh, absolutely.

I don't think it's that bad.

I think um AAA slight slow down at, at this point in the cycle.

I suspect that especially coming out of COVID and so on.

And remember, um the bears out there who have been calling for a crash landing haven't seen that eventually.

They'll be correct.

There will be some kind of crash landing, but, you know, uh, market has been good at predicting the last five recessions, you know, out of the last three and so on.

So we know how that goes.

How do you expect the markets then to, to react to today's Fed minutes?

Because that'll just be kind of uh backwards looking kind of vibe check if you will from the previous meeting versus what we hear from Fed Chair, Jay Powell on Friday.

Oh, I, I expect more of the same.

It was maintain itself in the neutral zone.

They want to hear the real deal, you know, uh they wanna hear from Powell first uh for any uh for any clues or hints and take it from there.

Francisco Bedo.

Thank you so much for taking the time here with us today.

FM Investors, head of quantitative research and portfolio manager.

Appreciate it.