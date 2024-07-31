Why investors should enter the private credit market

Churchill Asset Management senior investment strategist Alona Gornick joins Wealth! to give insight into what investors should think about when adding private credit to their portfolios.

"I'd say any one of these investment areas is certainly unique and interesting. They all have very interesting dynamics happening, especially as the competitive landscape is changing," Gornick says. "But if I were to go down and zero in on particularly direct lending, I would say that if you just understood it as something as simple as a private loan that's directly negotiated between a borrower and a source of capital, and that's it. It is so simple to understand."

Study up on private credit and how it works with Yahoo Finance explainers on the asset class:

Private Credit 101: An investor's guide to the asset class

ADVERTISEMENT

Private credit: Breaking down how the asset class works

Chart of the day: What is private credit?

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Wealth!

This post was written by Nicholas Jacobino

Video Transcript

Of those pillars of private credit.

Where is the most ripe investment opportunity?

Right now?

From your perspective, I'd say any one of these investment areas is certainly unique and interesting.

They all have very um interesting dynamics happening especially as the competitive landscape is changing.

But if I were to go down and zero in on particularly direct lending, I would say that if you just understood it as something as simple as a private loan that's directly negotiated between a borrower and a source of capital.

And that's it, it is so simple to understand it's not complicated that borrower can be anything like a small middle market size, private business, steady profit margins, oftentimes owned by private equity firm.

But the source of capital here, big alternative asset manager really investing on behalf of institutions and individual investors alike.

If I'm kind of using my returns, say in the equity part of my portfolio as a rule of thumb for what I should perhaps be getting across my other assets that I'm investing.

Story continues

And what is the good rule of thumb for the return that I should be, be hoping for?

At least if I'm investing in private credit.

Well, there's certainly no guarantees in life.

But what I think about with private credit, what seems so appealing to investors right now isn't so much the absolute return for the asset class, but really the stability that it's offering investors in terms of current income.

Because as I said earlier, it's really an essence alone between a borrow and a source of capital and that loan generates interest income and that's what an investor is going to receive, which is current income while being invested in the market.

Now, where yields are today really astronomically high.

You are seeing yields for private credit in the double digit arena, which is unheard of for debt, particularly that that's senior in the capital structure, really perceived as some of the lowest risk when you think about what's in the capital structure for a borrower.

So that digital arena, I'd say right now is anywhere between 10 to 12% today.

But as base rates moderate, we do expect that to come down, but longer term, if that lives in the sort of 8 to 10% arena, hopefully producing stability rather than the up and down.

That's what I think investors are gonna really like.

All right, I was taking some notes.

We'll see if I'm able to read them later on here.

Alona Gornick, who is the senior investment strategist over at Churchill Asset Management.

Thanks so much for joining us.

Thank you for having me