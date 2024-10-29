Why this investment strategist is a 'fan of bonds' right now

Listen and subscribe to Stocks In Translation on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

In this episode of Stocks In Translation, Yahoo Finance's markets and data editor Jared Blikre and host Madison Mills welcome Kevin Gordon, director and senior investment strategist at Charles Schwab, to the podcast.

The team delves into market breadth — how many stocks participate in a given move in an index or stock exchange— against the backdrop of an election a few weeks away and the markets seemingly shrugging their shoulders.

Gordon acknowledges the amount of change, “There has been a lot of churn, but it just hasn't yet manifested… I would chalk that up to relatively strong breadth and participation because you look at the S&P [500] in particular… There's been really this sort of solid band of, you know, around 65 to 80% of stocks trading above their 200-day moving average for the most part for the entire year.”

The episode also dives into the first 204 trading days, with the S&P 500 (^GSPC) having 'its best year since 2013.' “It is interesting, especially because in so many ways, from a valuation standpoint, we do find ourselves in similar territory to periods like 2021 or periods like the late 1990s,” said Gordon.

Gordon also expands on when he’s increasingly interested in bonds, even as an equities person. “I'm a fan of bonds,” Gordon continues. “There's so much more opportunity now in the income space that so many investors either haven't seen for a long time or so many investors just haven't seen ever... It's also now more competitive with what you're earning in the equity market. And from an earnings yield perspective, that spread is closed.”

He addes, “If you're looking for … less volatility in terms of your income that you're generating on an annual basis, um, it's not, it's not bad to look at the fixed income universe."

Video Transcript

Welcome to Stocks and Translation.

I am your host, Jared Blicker and sitting in for the People's Voice.

Today is Madison Mills.

I appreciate your time here.

And today we are welcoming Kevin Gordon, a director and senior investment strategist strategist at Schwab and you're regular on our live shows and today we get to do a deep dive and pick your brain.

So thank you for that.

Um Today we're gonna be talking about a bunch of different things, but mainly that wall of worry that stocks seem to be climbing right now.

And Kevin, I just wanted to get your big picture view of what's going on.

We have an election that's two weeks away, but the markets are just kind of shrugging their shoulders and say, well, we, we got this.

Yeah.

You know, uh it's interesting you think about all the things that have been thrown at the market this year.

Um And it's pretty, it's pretty amazing that the max drawdown for the S and P is just 8.5%.

Of course, that's just at the index level.

There's been a lot more churn and, and weakness under the surface.

The, the average max drawdown for the member at the member level in the S and P is almost 20%.

Um So, you know, there's, there's been some considerable weakness this year.

So you talk about this wall of worry.

It has been in every sense of the, of the phrase um a wall of worry because you've had at times sectors go into their own corrections, even certain industries go into their own bear markets, the Russell 2000, um you know, certain members have gone into their own bear markets.

So there has been a lot of churn but it just hasn't yet manifested in a broader based drawdown at the index level.

I would chalk that up to relatively strong breadth and participation because you look at the S and P in particular and there's been really this sort of solid band of around 65 to 80% of stocks trading above their 200 day moving average for the most part for the entire year.

So as long as you're approaching any, you know, as long as you have a headwind coming at you, of catalyst coming at you with that breadth strength, um that tends to be, you know, a pretty good sort of constructive thing and it tends to sort of limit your drawdowns.

Uh So I think that that has been one of the more interesting aspects of the market this year.

We're also gonna get into the fact that this is the best year since 2013, uh 204 trading days in that's a separate conversation.

Now, we want to get into our word of the day, which is guidance and maybe a little bit of a loaded term.

Guidance refers to forecast or projections offered by companies or policymakers.

It applies to earnings which could be future revenue and profit expectations or policy like the fed signaling, future rate moves.

Uh We're talking about a lot, a lot about it here.

What does guidance mean to you?

So what's interesting is that and it's not too different in my mind for both the fed and, and company earnings, when you look at how much guidance has become a lot more near term focused.

Um And you think about the, you know, dark days, lights off days of the pandemic uh when a record number of companies had pulled guidance rightfully.

So because there was just no ability to forecast.

Yeah, there was no, there was no way to look sort of towards the future and see, see what was coming.

So as we emerged from that, it's still been kind of a similar environment where companies have had to be a little bit more conservative and they haven't yet given that guidance that goes out a full year with such high conviction.

So that has forced analysts to also be a little bit more conservative in how they do their estimates.

And you know what we're seeing so far evidence by what we're seeing so far in earnings season, it sort of forces them to lower the bar a lot more.

And then the companies are able to clear the bar a lot better.

That's why we've had almost this permanently higher plateau and the earnings beat rate.

It's a very similar thing with the fed where, because of the nature of inflation and why it was, you know, how it was so supply driven, not as much demand driven and how we're still dealing with the ripple effects and they get a lot of flak for this.

But I think that they approach it in the right way by looking at the fact that they can't look too far out and give and give guidance.

You have to sort of take it almost month by month and in a way they're sort of sight reading it, you know, what we do is in music and I'm a musician and, you know, I, I view it as, as sight reading where they're just taking all the data that we're looking at and they have to make their decisions on a more near term basis, I think for what it's worth, they've been pretty good at telegraphing that.

So we know, know what the move is going to be, you know, for the most part, if we don't, we read about it in the Wall Street Journal?

I mean, so, but, you know, I had, I just wanted to follow up there because we've talked about on previous episodes, data dependency versus data point dependency.

And do you think like from what you're talking about, it seems like the game has changed, not only for company earnings but also the fed.

Uh, do you see this as a good thing or a bad thing or do we just have to learn to deal with it?

I think, I mean, I ultimately think it's a good thing to be data point dependent, maybe not as much.

But I, I would agree with you, I don't think, and I would agree with the fed.

I don't think that's where they've landed.

I think that they're looking at everything in totality and, you know, keeping in mind that there can be at times significant revisions for things like payroll data, significant revisions for GDP or GD I, which is, you know, both of which we've had this year.

So it's interesting how much the narrative has changed.

And for some of these data points were earlier this year, when you got the payroll revision first, that preliminary benchmark revision, you know, showing upwards of 900,000 jobs being revised out of the economy over the past couple of years.

That was fueling this narrative that, oh my gosh, the labor market is so much weaker than we originally thought.

That was its own thing for a while.

Then you fast forward to when we got the GDP and the GD I revisions and those were significant, basically close, both, no recession in 2020.

And not only that you take the, the combination of both of those things, that's a much more solid productivity backdrop.

And it means that unit labor costs are probably lower right now than we originally thought.

And that altogether means that you have more disinflation.

So um it doesn't mean that we're back at 2% and the fed can sort of declare victory, which they haven't.

But I think because of some of the bigger revisions because of the unique nature of this cycle and how much of it is still driven so much by the ripple effects of the pandemic.

Um I think they've approached it in the right and you know, conservative way.

So then if you just want to know, OK, is the market going up, where's my 401k going to end up by the end of this year?

And you're only going to look at one data point, what should people look at?

I would look at breadth statistics underlying breadth of the market because it does tend to be a pretty solid.

So you're looking at the market itself to the market itself because, you know, you could, you could look at a period like 2021 the end of 2021 in particular where yes, you were still emerging from the bear market that had ended in 2020.

So the bull market was still relatively young.

You had the S and P 500 making several new all time highs consistently.

And it was really surging into the end of the year.

What was interesting about that is even though that cap weighted index was outperforming the, the underlying bread of the market was deteriorating at a pretty rapid clip by the end of 2021.

So like a duck, it's there was all this stress, a lot of stock peaked earlier in the year.

Like all those um all the tech disruption stocks like the, I mean, you had gotten these signals from the lower quality parts of the market and then it started to translate into the more traditional higher quality parts of the S and P 500.

So that divergence almost perfectly set you up for 2022 when we had the bear market and you throw in there by the end of 21 all of the sentiment metrics that we track both on the attitudinal side and the behavioral side.

Got to this euphoric state valuation, got to the euphoric state in some ways, in some metrics, it was the most expensive that the S and P 500 has ever been.

So all of that from a breadth perspective sort of gave you a signal that things were going to weaken and that's why I tend to focus a lot on that.

Right now.

I tried to Google this this week and I'm just going to out myself right now.

But if we're in an inflation environment and everything is getting more expensive, why would I not expect my stocks to get more expensive?

Well, well, here's the thing about, I mean, inflation.

So if you take an index, like the CP I index level terms, it goes up over time.

So it's not this mean reverting series where you've got this average over time and it's going to come down.

So price levels always go up for the most part, it's a sign of a healthy economy, similar thing for the stock market for the most part, stocks go up, not every single day here, but stocks go up.

Yeah, I mean, but it's, you know, for the most part, it's true and the majority of the time they're going up, majority of the time the economy is growing, bull markets last longer than bear markets, expansions last longer than recessions.

Um So I think that's become a really key thing to understand it, especially as it relates to inflation because um you know, we're so focused on the month to month or year to year change, but the broader public is probably more focused on level change.

But understanding that it's not normal to go through as significant of a level change that we had from 2021 to 2022.

Yes, that was an insane spike.

And we're still seeing prices go up, but it's normal or more normal to see prices go up at a maybe 2 to 3% you know, annual pace than it is 6% or 8% for some parts of CP.

I, I want to get back to sentiment and ask you what you've seen in this bull market.

We recently celebrated the two year anniversary off of the low.

So that mean means that we finally found a bottom in October of 2022 since then.

Has ha what have you seen in terms of sentiment?

Did it ever tell you?

OK, we need to be careful at this point in time and then what is it saying right now?

So sentiment was so fascinating to look at in 2022 because when you got that initial big drawdown from January to June of that year, there were some metrics that were telling you, ok, we're probably near a bottom.

You're probably getting a buy signal on some of the attitudinal metrics in particular, but you weren't yet seeing that reflected in the behavioral side of things.

So we didn't go through what we sort of lovingly call the puke phase where people were unloading all their equities and, and sort of selling everything so to speak and, and letting everything go.

So they were just saying things were bad.

They weren't reacting to it yet.

Then you had, you know that counter rally from June into August roughly a couple of months.

Then you had that next drawdown and the final drawdown.

October by that October time frame, we had really started to see a washout in both attitudinal sentiment but also behavioral sentiment.

So that was giving us more of an indication that at least the environment had shifted where it was becoming more constructive for stocks.

You started to see a lot more bread thrust activity participation really started to improve.

So that gave us a clearer signal that things were getting better.

Um 2023 was interesting because for the first year of this bull market in many ways, in my, it was unbelieve, unbelieve, but also one of the weakest.

And if you actually take it from, you know, day one to the first year at the end of the first year by October 12th of 2023 there were two sectors in the S and P that were actually lower and they had actually taken out their, their bear market low and it was consumer staples and it was utilities.

That's, you know, probably OK from a sector perspective in terms of the defensive names because you wouldn't necessarily expect.

But that is an historical aberration that you want to see.

It's never happened, go up that well, either they took out their low, the Russell 2000.

Technically, the bull market for that index didn't start until October of 23.

So it was a full year later where you had to wait for that index to start rallying after you had the wash out.

So there were so many unique aspects of this, which made it really weak.

But I will say this year has kind of compensated a little bit for that where you have had a significant catch up in utilities.

You have had a relatively significant catch up in staples, but it's been stronger for utilities.

So these catch up trades that have happened outside of tech and outside of communication services, which were leading in the first year of that bull market by a significant degree.

Um have to me at least told me that there is more strength and there's probably more links to this.

But you know, historically, when you get to the third year, you start to get more volatility, more chop a little bit more drawdown activity.

So I would expect that to happen next year, but we got a minute left to, to break.

So let's just explore what do you think happens over the next year.

Then, I mean, I think we're still in this experiment of figuring out what the effect is for monetary policy.

But I think maybe more importantly, the earnings cycle and looking at specifically what top line growth looks like that second derivative change, the change and the change for sales growth has been easing consistently.

And if you don't have earnings strength, that's more robust.

Then that just means there's more pressure on margins.

So that to me is a lot more interesting, especially because a lot of companies can't hide behind the inflation anymore in terms of raising their prices and being able to generate sales that way.

So, and to some extent, you're seeing that already in this earnings season.

So I think that's going to be a really key component, probably sales versus earnings, not that earnings don't matter.

But I think the sales top one can judge the sales.

All right, we need to take a short break here coming up.

We're going to be stacking up 2024 against the 23 years that preceded it this century.

And we get philosophical on who wore it better.

What's behind those inflation expectations anyway?

All right, we are back and this episode is brought to you by the number 2013.

I did the math 204 trading days into the year.

The S and P 500 is having its best year since 2013.

And I was thinking Kevin about what happened in that year 2013.

It was the year that the S and P 500 finally broke out of a trading range that it first entered in 1996.

So a two decade trading range, you had one top in the.com bubble, then you had a.com bust, then you had the global financial crisis as another top 2013 you finally broke out.

Um And even if it's before your coverage time, you know, I it just goes to show you that these, um that these periods of indecision can last longer than people think.

And especially in the rearview mirror, a lot of people don't realize we went through a 1520 year bear market of sideways trading action.

It's fascinating because there's really only a couple of periods where the rolling 10 year change in the S and P has been negative and that 09 to 2010 period was the most recent one.

So you talk about with the.com bubble.

Exactly.

So you talk about finally emerging from something like that and then after that, it was a pretty miraculous bull run that we've, you know, been on, not, not on the F Yeah.

So it is, it is um interesting, especially because in so many ways from evaluation standpoint, we do find ourselves in similar territory to periods like 2021 or periods like the late 19 nineties.

Even from a concentration perspective, we've blown well past, what was the concentration issue in at the beginning of 2000 where you've got the 10 largest companies in the S and P 500 making up 36 37%.

We went back to 1929 levels in some respects.

Absolutely.

Yeah.

So it's an interesting, it's interesting to use it almost as an analog, especially because a lot of the fears are starting to creep back in from a valuation standpoint of, are we going to have another lost decade?

Is it going to be a similar setup?

I don't necessarily think that's the case, but, you know, understandably from a valuation perspective, a lot of investors minds have gone there.

How do you avoid not thinking the way things have been recently will be the way things are bias?

How do you know?

Well, you know, I keep this phrase in my head all the time.

Whenever someone says that this time is different is a dangerous phrase.

My response is, well, it's always different.

There's always a different driver of the wall of worry that we're climbing or fed policy or fiscal policy or an election or just the market in general.

So, you know, I think about all these different recessions or bear markets that we've had, even if you take it in the, in the past 20 years, I mean, look at the, look at the past three recessions that we've had, you've had the COVID one which many people don't necessarily consider a recession because they were all very abnormal way.

You have the global financial crisis long drawn out recession, long drawn out bear market.

And then what I find the most interesting one I find in the past 20 years is the recession that we had in 2001.

You had a bear market that started before and ended after.

So it started in March of 2008.

It was in October of two.

Very long, brutal for particularly tech stocks, but brutal for the S and P as well.

But you had a pretty short and shallow recession from March of one to November of what I find even more interesting about that before we got the GDP revisions that a couple of months ago before it was revised upwards in terms of the second quarter for 2022 you had two consecutive quarters of negative GDP for 22.

So there was a decline in GDP for the first half of that year.

When, when that was the case before we had the revision that drawdown in GDP was actually bigger than the drawdown in GDP that we had in 01 and that was a recession and there was a labor market sort of cycle that we went through.

The unemployment rate had this really long, you know, trudge higher, I mean, it took, I think until 03 to peak.

So there was so many interesting that freaks me out.

Can we pause on that really quickly that we just flip the sign of GDP?

And we don't have to worry about it anymore.

Like do I need to tell my mom to get into bonds?

You know?

You know, I'm a, I'm a fan of bonds and as an equities person, you know, I think that, and I'm channeling our she fixed income, just Cathy Jones here.

But there's so much more opportunity now in the income space that so many investors either haven't seen for a long time or so many investors just haven't seen ever.

And I think that when you think about the risk reward for fixed income, even if you're staying in the 2 to 5 year range, it's pretty good if you don't want to go as far out as 10 years, totally fine.

What you're earning in fixed income is pretty great.

And it's also now more competitive with what you're earning in the equity from an earnings yield perspective, but spread it closed, we kind of returned to normal because before in the last century, you had yields at tenure was maybe averaging 3.5 4% maybe even a little bit higher.

And we're now kind of experiencing the same dynamic that we hadn't experienced since the early eighties.

So investors nowadays, I don't have investing memory of this, you know, what things were like when we had us bonds yielding 1415, sometimes even 20% on the short end.

Um speak to talk to us about how the psychology of this era that we're living in, which is kind of brand new for a lot of investors, is affecting things and especially long term planning.

I think it has affected a lot of psychology and for some people, it's bringing them back to history, you know, historical investing times when things were normal from a bond market perspective.

But to your point, a lot of younger investors I talked to are still trying to grapple with this volatility and at least get introduced to the fixed income space because if it's not all meme stocks, exactly, if they were getting used to a lot of these double digits, sometimes triple digit gains in some individual names.

That's no longer the case.

The meme craze has sort of faded and we've come back to something of a normal environment.

I would at least hope and it seems to be the case.

But yeah, I think that there is a lot of opportunity that comes from that though and being able to express that, hey, there's, there's other stuff out there in terms of asset classes, it's not just stocks.

You can, you can, you know, go into the fixed income market and you can find things that work for you.

So that's been our message where if you're looking for stability, if you're looking for, you know, maybe less volatility in terms of your income that you're generating on an annual basis.

Um It's not, it's not bad to look at the fixed income universe.

All right, we are going to get ready for our who wore better segment.

So strap on your thinking cap because we're gonna be talking inflation expectations and there are different ways of measuring it from surveys to bond market pricing.

But today we're not interested in the expectations so much as the uh the source of these inflation expectations.

So when you think about the consumer and this can come by a survey, why do we think inflation is going to be 3% 5% over the next few years?

Well, we might get official communications from the Federal Reserve, from the Treasury, from the President.

That could be, they could also be unofficial.

Well, we also have prices.

So if the prices I'm paying at the pump or wherever those are going up, I might think that trend is going to continue into the future.

So we have current prices and gets to recency bias.

And then we also have people who might have more or less money in their pocket because guess what, they're getting paid more or they're getting paid less.

And so we have wages that can be input as well.

So I'm wondering Kevin as you know, you and you're a strategist, how do you think about how these inflation expectations are measured and what they represent because that's what we're trying to get at.

Yeah, I take uh an aggregate look because there's so many different sources and they all have different histories too.

So there's an inflation expectations component of the New York Feds consum Consumer Survey that comes out, that's, it's great and it's full of information, unfortunately, has a short history.

I think it only goes back to 2013.

So that's one thing versus something like University of Mich. Again, you have the consumer Sentiment index which is chock full of data.

I mean, they've got very, very granular details and questions that they ask.

They break it down by income level, they break it down by age, you can really slice and dice it however you want.

But that has a longer history.

But we also know that the University of Michigan Index from a broader consumer sentiment standpoint tends to be driven more by inflation, not as much by the labor market conference boards, Consumer Confidence Index tends to be driven more by the labor market.

They also have their own inflation expectations index.

But the interesting part about that one is that it's, it's almost always above the inflation rate.

So it's never quite getting down to what the underlying rate of inflation, you know, well, because we didn't even prep you for it.

It's, it's just a fascinating look at the array that's out there.

So I have an aggregate look at it.

And I think from a bond market perspective, it's helpful to look at anything, you know, inflation swaps or break evens.

Um But I I just tend to take a broader look at it right now in terms of trend, I would say that expectations are relatively well anchored.

I think that's a, that's a win in the Feds column because despite all of this, what we've gone through from a supply shock perspective, you know, consumers have been able to stay relatively, I would say tame, in terms of inflation expectations.

We've gone through that round trip where nobody's expecting that we're going to be at 2% tomorrow, but at least we're out of that funk that we were in from 2021 to 2022.

Do you think we get the soft landing?

Because, I mean, it, it would be a historical aberration but, you know, it seems like it's been the base case all year.

And then a lot of people will say, well, it's only happened one time in the last 60 years.

But nevertheless, the evidence is pointing to it until it doesn't.

So I, I have a, I guess maybe it's out of consensus view.

I mean, but to me we're living through the soft lighting now, it's not a destination in my mind.

It's a process.

And I love in particular what two Fed members have said recently on this first Austin Goolsbee from the, he was asked to quote about when, when does the economy reach a soft landing?

And his answer was the economy doesn't stop.

So it's not as if we can just pick this point in time where you can declare.

Oh, yes, because inflation is X GDP is X, unemployment rate is X, we've hit the soft landing.

So I agree with that.

And in conjunction with that Mary Daly from the San Francisco Fed has said most recently, I think in a note last week, actually that it's not necessarily, it shouldn't be thought of in soft landing terms.

It should be thought of as a sustained expansion.

And I think if you're in a sustained expansion where the labor market is intact, inflation expectations are well anchored and you've got the economy growing at a pretty respectable pace.

Um then you're, you're in a relatively good spot and over time you do get a balance from an inflation and a labor perspective.

It's never going to be perfect.

I think maybe we got too used to the low inflationary environment of the great moderation from early two thousands up until the pandemic.

But when you take everything in aggregate, the fact that we haven't gone through this massive washout of the labor market, the fact that GDP is still tracking, you know, around 3.5% maybe for the third quarter and capital markets and, you know, look relatively strong that, that to me is living through a version of the software.

We got to close things down here.

Make sure you check out our episode, other episodes of Stocks and translation on the Yahoo finance site and mobile app.

Also on all your favorite podcast platforms, youtube, Apple, Spotify, Amazon, iheart pod, tail pod Paradise and more.

Keep your dial tuned to Yahoo Finance.