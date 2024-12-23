Why Intuitive Machines, Rocket Lab are top space picks for 2025

ProcureAM co-founder and CEO Andrew Chanin discusses his top space industry picks under a potential Trump administration on Market Domination.

Chanin emphasizes Trump's commitment to the space sector, citing past decisions like establishing the Space Force and appointing space industry experts as advisors. These are "pretty big signals that space is going to be something on the forefront of his mind in his next term."

Regarding Intuitive Machines (LUNR), Chanin notes, "This is a company that has really tried to plant its flag with a focus on space" through its lunar mission initiatives. While acknowledging the significant investments and challenges of lunar missions, he points out that "they have clearly shown their confidence in this growing cislunar economy." He references China's projections that the cislunar economy could generate multi-trillion dollars annually by 2050.

Discussing Rocket Lab (RKLB), Chanin states it has been "a major contributor" to the space sector. "They're setting some tremendous milestones for themselves," he says, highlighting the company's global operations, strategic partnerships, and innovative rocket development. He notes that "they've been doing a very good job" at capturing market share in the space industry.

This post was written by Angel Smith