Why humanoid robots are a $7 trillion growth opportunity

The humanoids are coming! Amazing advancements are underway in the field of humanoids, which will likely lend way to more of the driving the future of work. Yahoo Finance executive editor Brian Sozzi goes inside the emerging world of humanoid robots with Rob Garlick and Wenyan Fei, analysts at Citi Global Insights. The duo just published a lengthy piece of research outlining the growth potential of humanoids looking out to the year 2050. The market is emerging very fast, and there are more players in the mix for winning the robot race than Tesla CEO Elon Musk and upstart Figure. The advances in humanoids will also change how work is done, impacting the labor force in profound ways, says the Citi analysts.

