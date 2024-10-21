Why high market valuations isn't a concern: Strategist

As the third quarter earnings season gets underway, concerns have emerged about market valuation levels. Piper Sandler chief investment strategist Michael Kantrowitz joins Catalysts to discuss why he believes these valuation worries may be overstated.

Kantrowitz emphasizes that he is not primarily concerned about high valuations but with the potential catalysts that could lead to lower valuations. He identifies three key factors that could drive valuations down: a rise in interest rates, an uptick in inflation, or a sharp increase in the unemployment rate.

However, Kantrowitz notes that there is "very little concern" about these three factors becoming problematic as earnings season progresses. He attributes the market's gains this year to broad-based multiple expansion and positive earnings estimates for the third quarter.

"The broad consensus for the market today and in the economy is clearly a soft landing, a lot of rate cuts, and pretty good earnings growth next year," Kantrowitz explains, adding that investors shouldn't be concerned unless the economy deteriorates "pretty sharply" or the 10-year yield nears 4.5%.

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Catalysts here.

This post was written by Angel Smith

Video Transcript

Heading into a week of packed earnings, the S and P currently trading at more than 20 times forward earnings estimates.

That's according to Piper Sandler.

But our next guest says valuation concerns they overhyped joining us.

Now we've got Michael Can with paper, Sans Chief Investment strategist Michael, it's great to have you on.

So, evaluations, you know, worried, I'm not concerned about valuations.

I'd be concerned about macro catalysts that have historically consistently led to lower valuations such as a ri a sharp rise in interest rates, a sharp rise of inflation or a sharp rise in the unemployment rate.

If we think about where valuations are today and we're treating nearly at 22 times forward, uh 12 month earnings expectations.

Story continues

I think we're largely there because there's really little concern of those three macro variables that I just mentioned.

So I guess when you take into account the biggest driving force here of some of the sustainable returns that we have seen within the market, how much of that has to do with earnings and how much emphasis should investors be placing here over the next several weeks.

And then of course, looking ahead to 2025.

Well, I think when you look at, you know, markets broadly are up this year and a lot of that has to do with multiple expansion and how we came into the air, worried about a fed that may still hike or inflation that may return or an economy that may go into recession.

And so as we sit here in late October, those three fears have abated.

Uh So that's, I'd, I'd say that the, the predominant driver of equities and then when you look at leadership within equities in, in other words, what is outperforming and what is under performing that's largely explained by earnings, uh S and P 500 earnings estimates have increased about 9% from where they started this year.

Whereas small cap earnings, for example, are, uh actually below where E estimates began the year.

It's interesting because the kind of zombies that you mentioned, you say Michael, we're going to be fine as long as the three huge potential of bearish events don't happen.

I didn't read that as encouraging when I was reading it, as you just said it.

And what would you say to investors who take those three potential risks as something that they should really be hedging against?

Yeah.

Well, I mean, right here we're sitting at the, with a 10 year bond yield back up to about 415 from a low of about 3.6 not too long ago.

Uh And again, it hasn't really impacted the markets negatively, but it certainly has shown up in, in areas of leadership, a lot of the best performing groups in the third quarter that did well as interest rates declined are not outperforming this quarter.

So, you know, I, I, the, the, the broad consensus uh for the market today and the economy is clearly a soft landing, a lot of rate cuts and a pretty good earnings growth next year.

So I think things would have to deteriorate pretty sharply.

Or the 10 year yield would probably have to get near about 4.5% for investors to start really worrying about uh higher interest rates and start extrapolating those.

So I think as we sit here today and going to the end of the year, uh I, I think pe S are going to remain high, but as we go into 2025 certainly, if we start to see the economy broadly re accelerate, I think it's going to be an issue for multiples as uh I think it fears around interest rates and how, um how much or how little the fed will cut uh come into view.

Now, Michael, I'm curious just to get your perspective and I know it's a competitor, a different house that has this prediction now, but T Rowe price was talking about the risk here that we could see 10 year yields hitting 5%.

How realistic are those concerns?

Do you think at this point, I don't think it's a risk in the near term, but certainly if the unemployment rate starts or continues to trend down and we've had two months of uh unemployment, uh ticking a little lower um that I think will give uh can, can create some concern.

I think uh the markets are pricing in uh uh uh if a Trump presidency comes to pass, um that also is bearish for interest rates.

So 5% is a ways from where we are today.

And I would, I think it would certainly change the narrative around uh fed rate cuts.

I don't see the fed cutting if we're at a backdrop with the 10 years at 4 5%.

So it's kind of a double negative if that does come to pass.

All right, Michael Cantrow.

It's always great to have you.

Thanks so much for taking the time to join us here.

Piper Sandler is a Chief Investment strategist.

All right, bye bye.