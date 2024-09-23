Having your 'financial ducks in a row' is key as a business owner

Listen and subscribe to Financial Freestyle with Ross Mac on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

In this episode of "Financial Freestyle with Ross Mac," Ross Mac is joined by Joy Butts, vice president and senior business consultant at JPMorgan Chase & Co., as she shares her career journey and some tips for small businesses.

"The relationships that you have, the relationships that you foster is very, very important," Butts says. "Most of... your time is spent at work... And so you want to make sure that you're comfortable, you want to make sure that you're enjoying what it is that you do."

Butts talks about one of the fastest growing segments in entrepreneurship. "What's amazing is that black businesses, especially women-owned businesses. They're actually one of the fastest growing segments within entrepreneurship. And so being able to really wrap our arms around them in a way that makes a difference is... not only just rewarding, but it's so important and vital."

Butts discusses a commonality that businesses feel, which is feeling "alone." "All of these businesses feel like they're in it by themselves. And they really need community. They need their tribe. They need people that are surrounding them. And so what's interesting is that when you think of entrepreneurship, we always talk about you need a banker, right? You need an accountant, you need an attorney, but you also need some other people to support that journey as well."

When it comes to getting capital, Butts notes that, "first of all, you need to know how much you need and what it's going to be used for... It's understanding how much you need, what you're going to use it for, and how you're going to get the return." Butts explains that "if you have a solid plan as to what it is that you're going to do, and you can articulate that within a business plan or with that banker that you have a relationship with, that is key. So that's number one. Number two... would be that relationship. So having a banker, somebody at any institution, right? Somebody that you trust, that knows you, knows the ins and outs of your business, understands your journey, understands where it is that you're looking to go, that is... key and vital because they become your advocate within that space. The third thing that I would say is having your financial ducks in a row."

Personal credit is very important when it comes to getting capital as well. "Personal credit is the bedrock and the foundation to get access to capital for your business. And the reason is because you are the one running the business, steering the ship. And so the way in which you operate as an individual is going to naturally transport over to the way in which you operate in your business."

"Financial Freestyle with Ross Mac" on Yahoo Finance is dedicated to promoting economic prosperity for all. Through expert insights, practical advice, and inspiring success stories, we empower you to build and grow wealth. Join us on this transformative journey toward financial freedom and inclusive economic growth. Catch Financial Freestyle with Ross Mac every Monday at 12 p.m. EST.

This post was written by Mariela Rosales.

Video Transcript

If you don't understand what the community you're serving needs, then you can't really put things in place to really help service that community.

If you have a solid plan as to what it is that you're going to do and you can articulate that within a business plan or with that banker that you have a relationship with that is key.

What's up?

Will welcome to Financial Freestyle the show.

That's going to bring you all the action insights, expert advice and inspiring stories to guide you on your financial journey.

It's your boy Ross Mack and today I'm sitting here with none other than Joy Butts, Vice president and senior business consultant at jpmorgan Chase.

Welcome to the show, Joey.

How are you doing?

Thanks so much Ross.

So great to see you.

Thank you for having me.

No, thank you for being here, right?

So, listen, obviously, I know a little bit about joy butts.

But who would you say joy butts is to the audience?

So, I I'm actually a first generation American.

My father's from Nigeria, my mom's from the Bahamas.

And um you know, I'm a person that really loves to give back really loves to support others.

I did not start in the role that I have right now as a senior business consultant and vice president at JP Morgan Chase, never thought I would be here necessarily.

But I knew that my path would definitely be an opportunity to, to touch other people.

And so that pretty much is a little bit about myself.

I sing and I also have a black belt in martial arts.

So that's a little, a little side note.

So that means just memo to self, don't try it.

A singer and you can beat up the average person easily, right?

So let's actually talk about kind of that upbringing cause if I'm not mistaken, you started doing chemical engineering and now you're in finance, like talk about that transition.

Yeah.

So both of my parents, they actually were chemical engineers and so I really wanted to follow in their footsteps, but later on in life they became entrepreneurs and while I was in college, I was like, you know what, I don't think I want to be in a lab all day.

Why don't I take some time and switch my major?

So I went into international business and finance and then that was in the ninth hour.

So like I had five years of college because I switched at the last minute.

Um But right from there, I started with a major insurance company and then after that, I was like, you know what I don't want to be behind the scenes.

I sort of want to be out in the public and really working and engaging with people.

And so I went into corporate sales, I worked for a lot of major companies.

And then about 14 years ago, I had the opportunity that was presented to me where someone said, you know what you should, you should check out JP Morgan and I was introduced to a couple of people and I was like, this sounds like a really good fit.

And so I started there and it's been amazing ever since.

So what made you say?

OK, let me do JP.

Obviously you got a very, you know, diverse background in terms of your corporate sales.

But what made you say, let me go to the biggest bank.

Yeah.

So number one is the biggest bank, right?

But also what really sold me were the people, right?

I think it's so important relationships, the relationships that you have, the relationships that you foster is very, very important.

And so from the moment I stepped foot in the bank and I had my interview, I was like, wow, these people are some people that I can really do life with because most of your time is spent um at work, right?

And so you want to make sure that you're comfortable, you want to make sure that you're enjoying what it is that you do.

And so I would say it's the big bank opportunity and most importantly, the people.

So over your 13 plus year career, what exactly do you do?

What have you started doing and like kind of what are you working on now?

Absolutely.

So I started since I had never been, um, never worked at a bank.

I started in the branch, which was actually really nice.

So you get an opportunity to really um support on the personal financial side.

I also got licensed.

I helped with businesses, I helped with mortgages.

I helped with so many different things.

Um And so you get an opportunity to really see a wide range of people that are coming into the bank to be serviced.

And so it was really great customer facing very high energy.

I was always tired at the end of the day but fulfilled.

And so after that, I said, you know what, it's time for me to really focus on one specific thing.

And I sort of lean towards business just coming from an entrepreneurial family.

And so I became a business relationship manager.

And so that gave me an opportunity to work with businesses that were anywhere from a million to about 30 million in revenue.

And we focused on just ensuring that their journey was supported by all of the resources and services that the bank had to offer.

And from there, it was like, you know what I think there's so much more that I could do and an opportunity to give back.

And that's when in 2020 the bank actually created this whole initiative called Coaching for Impact.

And I said I raised my hand.

I'm like, that is something that I definitely want to see if I could be a part of.

And so just with the success that I've had and some of the relationships that I fostered, there were some people that said, hey, you need to look over here at joy and consider her for this opportunity because it was very small, right?

It was a small group of about 30 of us that started and I was, I was chosen, you know, I went through the interview process, I chose it.

And now what I get an opportunity to do is not only deliver financial content and resources to groups of people, but also I have an opportunity to work one on one with the business, which makes such a difference where we actually get to dive deep into where they are and where they're looking to go and really curate a curriculum specific to them and just help them along the way.

And it's all complimentary.

That's the other thing that's so beautiful because a lot of things out here you have to pay for, right?

And so that's sort of my journey as to where it is that I am now.

Yeah, I say the average person doesn't know right?

Many of the resources that big financial institutions actually have.

And so let's actually talk about coaching for impact because one thing I would say, and you say it started in 2020 I like JP Morgan because they're unapologetic with saying, how can we find ways to help the average person?

Right?

I, we spoke off camera about advancing black pathways and we actually had Seku on this show and he was a person that actually helped spearhead that along with Taana who's CEO at CIA.

But like, let's talk about that and how the initiatives you guys work on are very direct, unapologetic.

We're trying to help the community.

Absolutely.

And you actually sort of touched on it with Seku and Taana, it starts with great leadership, right?

And so the leadership is really within the firm is really what fostered all of these opportunities and allows us to do it.

What the bank wanted to do is again, wrap their arms around businesses in a real way.

And so what the program does is once we meet with the business owner, we'll do a swat analysis.

And from there we identify of course their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.

And then from there, we can curate a curriculum specific to that business.

So it might be focusing on business development, right?

Getting your marketing in order, um getting your certifications, we actually have a program with the N MS DC where we'll go ahead and reimburse the cost of you getting your MBE, your minority business enterprise, cert certification Um So that, that might be an area of focus or maybe we need to talk a little bit about operations, operation support a lot of black businesses and just businesses in general, they don't necessarily have the infrastructure in order to be able to realize the dreams that they have.

So putting that operational structure in place is important or we might talk about cash flow management, right?

Understanding your numbers.

I'm reminded of so many conversations I've had with people where it's almost like ripping the band aid off.

Like I don't want to look at my numbers, but it's like you need to out of sight, out of mind, but you need to look at your numbers.

And so having someone there to walk alongside you to ease the pain and knowing that you're not alone within the journey is so important.

So we might talk about that and figure out ways to get you access to capital.

You know, sometimes businesses think that I can't get the money I need or I need money in order for my business to survive.

And what's interesting is that whether you have financial capital, there's two other types of capital that are so important and that would be social capital and intellectual capital.

I think it's just amazing just the work that we're able to do.

But it all started with that great leadership.

I love that, right?

So you obviously talked about it started in 2020 right?

And it's a trying time.

Right.

And what's interesting now you turn on the news that a fair on lower rates.

Are we in a recession?

Soft landing, et cetera.

Let's actually talk about it from kind of the bottom up.

Right.

Small businesses, especially black owned businesses.

How would you say they're doing right now?

They're doing really well.

Um, actually they're faring very well in the marketplace and they're very optimistic.

We actually do a survey every single year, the business leadership outlook survey and what the survey really focuses in on is for us to get a pulse and an understanding of what's actually going on and something chase for business has done for many, many years because if you don't understand what the community you're serving needs, then you can't really put things in place to really help service that community.

And so even though there's a lot of financial turmoil and things going on, they're optimistic.

And what's amazing is that black businesses are one of the especially women, women owned businesses.

They're actually one of the fastest growing segments within entrepreneurship.

And so being able to really wrap our arms around them in a way that makes a difference is not only just rewarding, but it's so important and vital.

So I assume you look at a very diverse set of businesses from all walks of life, all different industries.

But what would you say the commonality is when it comes to having and developing a successful business.

Ok.

So the number one thing is I feel so alone, all of these businesses feel like they're in it by themselves and they really need community, they need their tribe, they need people that are surrounding them.

And so what's interesting is that when you think of entrepreneurship, we always talk about, you need a banker, right?

You need an accountant, you need an attorney, but you also need some other people to support that journey as well, right?

What about your mental health?

That's something that you need.

What about somebody that can help you with your marketing?

You need that as well.

What about a coach, a consultant?

You really need other business owners that have gone through the journey before?

And so that would be, I think one of the major things that I see a couple of other things that I see is just a lack of understanding and it's not because of intelligence, but it's just that intellectual capital not being exposed to certain things, you know, studying finance.

I sort of take it for granted because I was educated in that way.

But there's a lot of people that never studied that.

And so being able to walk alongside and say, hey, numbers are not scary, right?

Um Let me help you in the process of breaking it down and really using the funds to get the best return on your investment.

It's not just about man, I need the money and I'm just going to put it here there and everywhere.

But it's, yes, I need some money.

But how can I make it work for me and get a good return on my investment?

And then at the same time, be able to take that money, even if you borrow and not be a borrower anymore, eventually become a lender because credit is a tool that you can utilize.

And so it's really those two major things that I see consistent over the business owners that I work with in every industry.

We're going to take a quick break right now.

You guys don't touch that down, man.

We literally hearing some life changing things right here with none of it than joy.

But all right, welcome back to Financial Freestyle.

It's your boy Ross Mack and I'm sitting here with joy butts once again.

Thank you for being so insightful with a lot of the conversations.

Obviously, as a entrepreneur, this convo is different from me as you're coaching businesses, right?

One of the things you're talking about giving them resources, let them know they're not alone.

But you also said, you don't always have to be a borrower.

You could be a lender, walk me through that because I'm trying to understand that because I mean, I didn't loan some money out to some relatives and you know, it, it's a, it's a month and count and I still ain't got my money back, which is cool, but help me understand this concept.

Absolutely.

So what's interesting is that the reason why you go to a lender, whether it be a conventional lender or a CD F I community development financial institution is because they have money, right?

And typically it unlike a CD F I, but typically they want to get their money back and they actually want to earn some interest on it.

Right?

Because it's not a not for profit, it's a for profit organization.

And so what I talk to people about is this idea that, you know, eventually you can actually get to that point for yourself where you take somebody else's money, you use it in a very wise way.

But as you're getting a good return on your investment, you're putting some of that money aside, not only just for savings for business expansion, not only just for retirement, which is extremely important, but also for maybe some other things.

And there's a lot of business owners that have decided to invest in other businesses.

I know within our culture, there's not a lot of black owned investors, there's just not a lot, right?

So being able to take that money and invest it elsewhere.

And so once you're able to have enough for yourself, then you can turn that around as another profit center, right, in order to build generational wealth in order to build legacy and even eventually borrow from yourself.

I know for myself when I needed to get my first car.

This was a lesson that I learned and I didn't really have enough money in the bank.

And someone talked to me about, oh, we can get a car loan and all that.

But the interest rates were just higher than I wanted.

And I was like, hm, and then someone was like, you know, what do you have a 401k?

And I said, yes, I do.

And they said, how much do you need?

And I told them, and they said, you know, you could probably borrow from your 401k and when you do that, you're not only getting the money you need, but the interest that's being paid is paid back to you.

And I said, I like that idea.

And so that's what I did.

So it's the same types of things of thinking outside the box when it comes to finances and making income.

I like that.

You got any other tips when it comes to, you know, finding ways to, you know, get a little creative when it comes to making ends meet or anything like that.

Yeah, I would say number one is, you know, just taking a step back and thinking because a lot of times we become very emotional and we think, oh man, I need to make a decision today.

I need to do this today because if the, the opportunity is here and I may miss it, but that really isn't the case.

What I find is that if you sit back, just take a beat, breathe a minute, think through some things, you might be able to find creative ways to do things that might have cost a lot.

So for example, especially within marketing.

So you see a lot with artificial intelligence, right?

You see a lot with social media, um business owners think through how am I going to be able to do all of these posts and do this and do that.

I need to hire somebody in order to facilitate it.

But if you take a step back and think about it, there's so many platforms that if you set it in motion, it'll do it for you.

And so now you're not shelling out $1000 2000, $3000 a month to somebody else, you're doing it yourself for maybe 20 $30 a month.

You know, so there's a lot of different things you can do and that's where leaning into a coach, leaning into a consultant can really make a difference.

I think the average person is scared of leveraging things like A I, right.

I think it's a lot of stats like, oh, in 10 years A I is gonna replace XYZ amount of jobs, but the leader in A I, right?

NVIDIA and Jensen Wang is saying, look, it's not about, you know, you know A I replacing jobs.

It's people that know how to use A I will be replacing jobs.

So I love how you talked about.

Look, actually sit down, relax and leverage A I to actually be your better half.

Let's actually talk about what you need to do in order to get access to capital.

Because I think in the black community, black entrepreneurs when it comes to getting access to capital, whether it's venture capital, et cetera, it's not that plentiful.

Right.

It's a lot harder.

So, like, what would you say to a small business?

They need to know in order to have their ducks in a row when it comes to actually going and being successful when it comes to getting capital.

Absolutely.

That's a great question.

So I would say, first of all, you need to know how much you need and what it's going to be used for because a lot of times the thought process and I've had this thought process in other ways, but a lot of times it's just give me whatever it is that you can give me.

Right.

But it's understanding how much you need, what you're going to use it for and how you're going to get the return.

Because like I had said before, this is a for profit business that you're borrowing money from.

So they want to make sure that they're going to get their money back plus a little bit more.

And so if you have a solid plan as to what it is that you're going to do and you can articulate that within a business plan or with that banker that you have a relationship with, that is key.

So that's number one, number two, which I alluded to would be that relationship.

So having a banker, somebody at any institution, right?

Somebody that you trust that knows, you knows the ins and outs of your business, understands your journey, understands where it is that you're looking to go.

That is key and vital because they become your advocate within that space.

The third thing that I would say is having your financial ducks in a row, right?

And so one of the things that we saw throughout the pandemic with the PPP program is some people did not, they weren't able to get the funding just because their financial ducks weren't in a row.

Well, I know a lot of people that definitely didn't even have businesses was getting $20,000 PPP loans, but that's a whole other story.

Um But having your financial ducks in a row and so being able to have an accountant or a bookkeeper that helps you with that.

And there are so many complimentary programs out there that will help you.

So it's not always about man, I need to have money to pay this and money to pay that.

But there's so many things out there that large institutions like a JP Morgan Chase and many others take through their corporate philanthropic dollars, give it to these nonprofit organizations to give back to community, right?

To create, to help them, to create their books, to help them to get some legal support or something else that they might need.

So again, having your financial ducks in a row and then um making sure that your credit is also in a good place.

One thing that is when I do seminars, I always ask this question about personal and business credit and the question really is surrounding.

So do you think your personal credit needs to be in order in order for you to get business credit?

And some hands go straight up and they know the answer.

Others are not sure, but really the personal credit is the bedrock and the foundation to get access to capital for your business.

And the reason is because you are the one running the business, steering the ship.

And so the way in which you operate as an individual is gonna naturally transport over to the way in which you operate in your business.

And so if you can handle your personal finances very well, you'll be able to handle your business finances very well or at least you should.

And so that personal financial credit again is the foundation which is something that everybody can control.

No one is telling you to buy stuff that you can't afford.

You know, you can really, really control that.

And the last thing I'll say is just to give yourself patience, right?

Because it's a journey, you know, when you, I, I'm not sure if you are one to go to the gym or anything like that.

But for all of us that, ok, so, you know, when you first started, it was different than what it is now, right?

But you probably said to yourself, you know what this is, something that I'm going to stick to.

It's important to me.

I love the results that I'm going to get or I am getting and you had to probably settle within yourself.

This will take some time, right?

And so it's the same thing with your financial journey.

It's the same thing with your business journey.

It's the same thing with any journey.

It's just settling in being patient gracious towards yourself and um you know, being in it for the long haul.

I like that, right?

Like it's a process, right?

You're not gonna get a six pack in a week or a month for that matter.

But and you're also not gonna get out of 20 $30,000 in debt in one month, right?

But it's a process, it's all about setting that plan.

So as we get ready to wrap, right?

And obviously, you know, you gave us some drop some gems, right?

You gave us a lot to think about and also actionable steps to get to whether it's better business financing or understanding the resources.

What advice would you give to your younger self?

Oh, that's a good question.

Um I would say, um you know, the first thing is to believe in yourself, I would go back to the younger joy and be like, you know, what, just believe in yourself, you know, anything that you want to accomplish.

And it's not because people around me weren't saying these things, but it's a whole different story and level of confidence when you feel it for yourself.

Um And so that if I could have learned that lesson sooner, I don't know if the journey would have changed, but the way in which I felt along the journey that would have been very different, and then the second thing would be just the value of relationships.

And so there's relationships along the way that I've fostered that I have, but I wish I'd have leaned into some more than others actually earlier on.

So leaning into some of the better relationships versus some of the ones that weren't, weren't necessarily the best.

And I know we probably all had that along our journey.

But I would really say that and to foster good relationships based on where it is that you're looking to go because it really is a village, it really is a community.

It's really the people you surround yourself that determine where it is that you're going to be.

And those are the people that you attract.

And so those would be like 22 of a few things that I would tell my younger self.

I love it.

I love it.

Well, Miss Joy, but I can't say enough.

Write me in on behalf of Yahoo.

Thanks so much for actually being here.

Thank you for having me.

I appreciate it.

And guys make sure you tune in next week.

This is financial freestyle.

It's your boy Russ Maack and we're going to keep finding ways to help you get to a bag.

This content was not intended to be financial advice and should not be used as a substitute for professional financial services.