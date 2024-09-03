Why Harris, Trump oppose US Steel sale to foreign company

Vice President Harris and former President Trump find common ground in their belief that U.S. Steel (X) should remain American-owned. In December, Japanese-owned Nippon Steel (NPSCY, 5401.T) agreed to acquire US Steel for $15 billion. As the election unfolds, Barron's Associate Editor Al Root joins to discuss the outlook for US Steel.

Root suggests that the candidates' focus on US Steel could be a strategic move to win over the swing state of Pennsylvania. He notes that currently, the race is "a toss-up" between the candidates, and Pennsylvania could potentially "swing the entire election."

"It's all politics. You should just call it what it is," he tells Yahoo Finance.

Root goes on to break down why both candidates oppose Japan's Nippon Steel deal despite describing it as "a good deal."

Video Transcript

While it doesn't seem like Kamala Harris and Donald Trump can agree on much.

There is one issue where both sides see eye to eye us.

Steel should not be foreign owned.

Former President Trump has voiced his disapproval of the deal in the past and vice President Harris came out against Nippon steel takeover of us Steel at a campaign stop in Pittsburgh on Monday saying us Steel is a historic American company and it is vital for our nation to maintain strong American companies.

But his opposition actually the right move for the company itself will join us now is Al Root Baron's associate editor Al.

It's great to see you as always.

So uh Kamala Harris comes out swinging here.

Al says no, uh NP should not be taken over U Steel.

Really mirroring uh what we heard from Biden and Trump.

I like the headline of your article here al uh us steel takeover, a victim of good politics, bad business, walk us through what you mean by that.

Well, listen, uh we've been very consistent.

Um you know, to, to some extent, the government should let market decide this.

There's no market share considerations.

It's basically all politics and it basically, and she made those remarks in Pittsburgh.

Right.

Uh, Pennsylvania is gonna be a swing state.

It's a toss up right now.

When I checked this morning for that story, we're talking 49 49 19 electoral college votes could swing the entire election.

So they're basically lobbying for, um, you know, 50 to 60,000, uh, united Steel Worker votes in Pennsylvania.

I mean, it would be nice to say, oh, you know, there's reasons that this makes sense.

No, it's all politics.

You should just call it what it is.

Uh They're very focused on not letting either candidate gain an upper hand in Pennsylvania.

So what, why is this good sense?

Nippon is the fourth largest steel company in the world.

Uh leading technology much better capitalized, more free cash flow.

Uh US steel 10 years ago is about the 14th largest steel company in the world today.

It's more like the 25th largest steel company in the world.

It is very hard in a mature commodity business.

If you're not growing to get access to capital, this steel is a good deal for the health of United States steel.

Uh It's not gonna happen in all likelihood because it's named United States Steel.

If this thing was called Three River Steel, as I've said in the past, nobody would care.

Let me ask you al.

So let's say though it doesn't happen, what in fact would be next for us steel.

Well, so if you remember Cleveland Cliffs was gonna buy us steel, that was the first bid and they basically had to go shop for vision.

And Nippon said, hey, you know, uh, the Cleveland Cliffs is gonna pay, oh, I believe it was around $45 in cash and stock.

We'll pay $55 in all cash.

Great for shareholders.

We committed to invest 2.7 billion in the assets in the US.

It's gonna be great.

And then the politicians got involved.

So what's next?

Cleveland Cliffs might be off the table.

They watch Stelco, a Canadian steel company in the meantime.

Um uh New corn and steel dynamics.

The other two large US producers aren't really in the market for unionized steel mills.

So you're basically left on a stand alone basis and anyone including the United Steel Workers who say like, well, you know, what's next should consider?

Where am I gonna get that 2.7 billion that was gonna come into the US to improve my operations.

That's years of free cash flow for, for us.

Steel.

Let me.

So it's not, they might be left uh at the game of musical chairs without a chair.

Al let me ask you.

I look at the stock chart of this name.

I mean, it's, it's down about nearly 30% year to date.

Al is that, do you think that's mostly just disappointment about this deal?

Not getting done?

Yeah, it's so, it's pretty much all deals.

So the deal materialized in December, uh, $55 the stock, I think it's, it's fixed two guys about $50.20.

So it's still $5 below the deal price.

So there's always this, well, our politicians gonna let this happen.

Uh, and then, uh, this deal, uh, the stock cracked early in the year when Biden and Trump basically said, we don't think this should happen.

You also remember John Fetterman said it shouldn't happen.

JD Vance said it shouldn't happen again.

I wish.

And we've asked all of them, they don't really want to talk about this.

We've asked all of them to sort of back up their opinion with anything economically sensible.

It really, no one responds.

It really is about politics so that uh severe drop was deal fear and then it's just sort of been bouncing around, call it 36 to 41.

You know, Nippon can you know, commits money?

Oh, great.

The stock goes up.

Kamala Harris makes a speech.

Stock goes down.

Al I wanna get you out of here just switch gears a bit as a, as a resident expert here on all things Tesla, this, this Reuters headline uh al today uh Tesla planning to produce a, a six seat variant of the model Y in China.

What did you make that al you think that's, you think it's a smart move?

Would it boost sales?

So Um First of all, it is interesting because a six seat variant, probably two bucket seats in the back in the third row because they make a five seater and a seven seater Y in the US.

The seven seater is the lower volume model but you can buy, it's a $2000 upgrade, certain configurations.

They only make the five seater in China.

So now they're gonna make basically a third row SUV in China is a smart move.

Sure, it'll do sales.

I I think it reflects a couple of things in China Tesla sales are about flat year over year globally.

They're down 7%.

You know, I'm sure we've talked about, you've talked about um you know, the the need to refresh the product line up, the need to continue to innovate on the hardware side, not just make everything about uh autonomous driving.

So this is like an example of them trying to boost sales in China.

It's a smart move.

We're talking about changes at the margin though, you know, interest rates coming down, uh model two or lower price TV, coming out at some point in 2025.

Uh self-driving day, Robo Taxi Day on October 10th.

Those are the big deals for the stock.

This is like a nice little deal for the stock.

Great to have you on the show.

Thanks for coming on.

Thanks guys.