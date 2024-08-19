Why grocery is becoming a big deal for retailers

With consumers growing more discerning, which sectors of retail will best wade through times of uncertainty?

JLL Americas President of Retail Naveen Jaggi joins Asking For A Trend to discuss the state of the consumer and how retailers may fare during this environment.

Jaggi points to Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) as two companies that are targeting cash-strapped consumers by lowering prices, but that overall, "the consumer is very strong."

He notes, "We've seen luxury sales have softened a little bit. So that tells me that even at the high end, that high-end consumer... they've taken that spend back, and they've pulled back a little bit on that angle. Meanwhile, we see the retail spend on the value retailers continue to do well and as we've seen and said, for the last better part of 2 or 3 years, that middle kind of classic legacy retailer is the one that is now seeing their dollar shifting mostly to the value side."

Jaggi thinks consumers are looking more for the one-stop shopping that benefits places like Walmart and Target, which have large grocery sections. "The grocery sector is the one that continues to drive development and investment interest across the USA. So don't look for that to be pulled back at all. Besides the grocery sector, I also see the F & B sector continuing to expand and grow. At the end of the day, the US consumer has said pretty strongly with their wallet they're going to make fewer trips to go shopping, but when they do, they want to get the most out of their shopping journey."

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Asking for a Trend.

This post was written by Nicholas Jacobino

Video Transcript

We're making our way through earnings season.

Let's start there.

And what we've seen so far is that consumers are becoming more selective.

So what does this mean for retailers more we're bringing in Naveen Jaggi, president of retail at JLL America's Naveen.

Story continues

It is always good to see you.

So get your pulse check, Naveen on, on the consumer because we are making our way through earnings season and, and these financial analysts, Naveen, who they track the consumer and the consumer discretionary sector and Naveen, I, I guess what they'll say is the takeaways for them during this earnings season was that the the consumer is more discerning uh selective focused on value.

Uh Here is that, is that what you're seeing?

Naveen?

Yeah, it doesn't really surprise me that the retailers are targeting the most value conscious consumer.

I think Walmart and Target in particular did a great job early in the summer by saying they're bringing hundreds if not thousands of price points down to meet the consumer's expectations.

I think that was a great move on both brands parts, they lead the way in messaging to the consumer and what we've known for the last three years that the consumers continue to look for better ways to find value for every dollar they spend.

The consumer is very strong.

We've seen it time and time again.

18 months now, we've been expecting a hard landing or a soft landing and it hasn't happened and why?

Because a consumer has been so resilient that they find a way to spend, they shift their spending, but they still find a way to spend.

And as long as the consumer is strong in their belief in the economy, they will continue to drive our retail economy.

Let me ask you, you know, you know, we talk about the consumer.

Uh we talk about often as if there's, you know, just the consumer when of course, you know, it's low, there's many kinds of consumers, it's low income, middle income, high income.

Are we seeing kind of pretty stark or sharp differentiation there?

Naveen.

Yeah, we've seen luxury sales have softened a little bit.

So that tells me that even at the high end, that high end consumer, that the consumer that has a tendency to spend on the high end, they've taken that spend back and they've pulled back a little bit on that angle.

Meanwhile, we see the retail spend on the value retail continue to do well.

And as we've seen and said, for the last better part of two or three years, that middle kind of classic legacy retailer is the one that is now seeing their dollar shifting mostly to the value side.

So that middle class consumer says they'd, I rather go shopping at a Target or Walmart than to a legacy retailer like AJ C Penny or a Coles.

And that's not to condemn those brands.

But what they're saying is, listen, we'll do one stop shopping, get our groceries and our soft goods at one place.

So, yeah, across the board consumers are being much more discerning than they have in the last five years.

Absolutely.

Maybe I'm curious, we're talking on the show a lot today.

You know, there's one big event for, for really investors in the markets to focus on.

Um And the big one is gonna be the Fed and the Fed's Jacksonville symposium.

And, and of course, Mr J Powell speaking on Friday morning, I, I'm curious, Dave, let, let's say we, you know, clearly investors expect that cut in September.

If you got that traditional cut of 25 Naveen, what in your opinion, would that mean for the consumer?

Well, if you look at the way that the analysts and investors have been looking at our sector overall, the the brokers community, uh third party services, they've been quite bullish on our sector for the past three months.

We've seen the stock on Cbrejll Cushman and Colliers as well as uh Newmark all go up by 1015 20%.

To me that tells me that all of that sector is looked at positively because they're anticipating that stock, they uh they're anticipating the interest rates to go down.

They baked that into assessment of our sector.

To me, once we see a half a point drop, all that will do is fuel development in the retail sector that we've been wanting to see for the last part of better part of two or three months is that when we see that drop in interest rates, we will likely see an increased development interest, which is what we need to see to supply impact, right?

We're still down about 50% from supply demand to supply.

Once we get that measured out by 2026 we'll really see a significant growth overall in retail growth of 26 27 28.

Are there certain pockets verticals or you know, subsector naveen, you'd expect to see pronounced development.

Well, the grocery record sector is the one that contains to drive development and investment interest across the USA.

So don't look for that to be pulled back at all.

Besides the grocery record sector, I al also see the F and B sector continue to expand and grow.

At the end of the day, the US consumer has said pretty strongly with their wallet, they're gonna make fewer trips to go shopping, but when they do, they want to get the most out of their shopping journey.

So if they go to a grocery or shopping center, we're likely going to see them spend more time at those retailers within one mile of that grocery or shopping center.

So look for them to go and shop at a complimentary retailer as to mo making two or three on the same day.

So to me, I look at middle class America saying we wanna go to a Kroger anchor shopping center, H and B anchor shopping center, a public shopping center and do as much of our shopping there as we can.

Finally, Naveen, I gotta ask you back to school shopping season.

It's here, Naveen.

I got a five year old going off to kindergarten.

I'll be shopping.

What, what are you forecasting?

What, what do you think for this back to school shopping season?

And Naveen, how, how strong do you think it's gonna be?

Well, JL AJ LL did our back to school survey about consumers back in June and July.

And we saw an uptick in their spend from 2023.

Again, that just keeps telling me that the retailers have got smart about making sure they get the right inventory, the right mix and the right time for the consumer.

So I see that as being the biggest sign that back to school shopping and back to school trips are better this year than last year.

More money in your pocket means more money to spend during the holiday season coming up in October, November.

All right, I'll be one of those spending.

Naveen.

Always great to have you on the show.

Thanks for joining us.

Thanks for having me.