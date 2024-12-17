Why GM stock still looks super cheap – but maybe not for long

It has been a year to remember for the auto industry. Tesla (TSLA) unveiled a cab that doesn’t need a driver. General Motors' (GM) stock is on fire. And EV maker Fisker went bust. Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi sits down with widely followed Bank of America auto analyst John Murphy. Murphy made headlines recently for a very bullish on note on Tesla following a visit to the company’s Texas Gigafactory. The two dive into that call, but also into the future of General Motors. GM has secured Yahoo Finance’s “Surprise of the Year” award after consistently beating earnings estimates this year. The company has executed impressively on new product introductions, cost cuts, and stock buybacks. Shares have surged higher as a result. Can the gains for GM continue in 2025 as incoming President Trump aims to enact stiffer tariffs?

For full episodes of Opening Bid, listen on your favorite podcast platform or watch on our website.