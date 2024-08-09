Why GLP-1s can be a 'half a trillion dollar market': Tema ETF CEO

Weight-loss drugs known as GLP-1s have been estimated by some to be a $100 billion market by 2030, but could it actually be worth 5x that amount?

Tema ETFs Founder and CEO Maurits Pot joins Market Domination to give insight into the GLP-1 market, what makes it so valuable, what are some of its applications, and why investors need to pay attention to the companies making them.

He says there are a couple of ways the market can become a half-trillion-dollar one. First, the expected increase in the number of obese people around the globe. Second is how the drugs could be used to treat and address other disorders.

He continues: "So simplistically, if we just think about, let's say that's just a billion people, let's say that 20% of people by 2030 are on the drug. Today that's 2%. So that's 10X the penetration from today. And let's say that pricing drops by 60% below $5,000 a year, based on those numbers alone, we get to about a half a trillion plus market.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination.

This post was written by Nicholas Jacobino

Video Transcript

I'm curious sports when you and your team think about just the G LP one market broadly, How big is that market?

So today, the biggest estimates from Goldman are about 100 and 30 billion a year.

By 2030.

We think this could be half a trillion dollar market.

Why?

How do you get?

How do you get there?

So we get the room three ways.

One.

Today we see a billion obese people in the world today, based on the latest data from from Imperial, we that's estimated to go to 2 billion people by 2032.

People think about weight loss drugs today just in the context of weight loss.

But if you think about GOP one as a drug that could also address other disorders, whether it's neurological disorders, oncological disorders or even cardiovascular disorders like heart disease, then actually you see a much bigger time so simplistically.

If we just think about let's say there's just a billion people.

Story continues

Let's say that 20% of people by 2030 are on a drug today.

That's 2%.

So that's 10 X of penetration from today, and let's say pricing drops by 60% below $5000 a year.

Based on those numbers alone, we get to about a half a trillion plus market.

So we think this is a market which is only going to grow so far.

Estimates basically are doubled every 3 to 6 months, and we may be early.

But we think this is a half a trillion dollar opportunity by 2030.

Unless we see something change in one Regulation two something in prevalence or three, we see that there is a better drug that looks beyond GOP.

One, which we don't see today.

There was a really interesting report out from Charles River Labs, um, which is a drug development company, which basically said sales are not going to expand this year.

It's seeing a big drop in drug development interest from pharma companies.

One of the reasons it blames was the Inflation Reduction Act, um, and sort of Medicare negotiations.

How is that going to affect, if at all, the GOP one universe?

So price is definitely coming down?

Prices are already coming down, Novo yesterday said.

As volumes go up, price will come down and obviously, as reinsurance reimbursement increases, actually the net back to manufacturers will further decrease.

But given the scale of the challenge where we have a billion obese people in the world today, Nova nor does estimate that only 2% are being treated.

That shows you just how big the market is in terms of volume.

So even if it's a volume game, not a price, it's a volume game, not a price game, and ultimately understand.

The government wants to make these drugs more affordable and also more accessible, which means that pricing has to come down.

So we think that pricing will come down.

Pricing may come down more than we expect, depending on whether you are looking in insurance coverage or non insurance covered space.

But we think that's ultimately it's a good thing for patients.

We think that the demand is so big and frankly, it is outstripped by supply that we don't see that as a challenge.

And thirdly, frankly, that will also allow more people to get access to the drug earlier.

The challenge today is supply.

If you look at the Novo results yesterday, they weren't bad results, but what they really underscored is that Novo is just struggling to keep up with the demand they are getting for their drugs.

And Novo is very focused on making sure that people who start on the sequence of GOP one on we go, we can actually finish it.

And And the challenge today is that frankly, if if you could start on it.

But you can't get supply to continue on it, then, frankly, what is the point of starting in the first place?

M. You know, you mentioned regulation.

You mentioned government.

We have an election coming here.

Right?

Um, are you all in your team trying to game out potential impacts?

You know, Trump versus Harris administrations on this market.

So I think both sides of the political spectrum believe that affordability should increase availability should increase.

So both of them both parts as the party will advocate for lower pricing.

At the same time, I think both sides of the political also believe that this is a major issue which obviously affects patient lives but also has societal implications, societal costs.

So our view is that there is going to be a general consensus around.

How do we improve the access to availability affordability of these drugs?

The question is how much of that will be covered on the Medicare, and obviously we go over years.

That is starting to be.

But there's still obviously a question on insurance coverage.

So we think that the political will to expand access will increase the political will to basically drive innovation or to support innovation will increase.

The question is what will be the insurance coverage?

And to what extent will that come from Medicare?

So we don't really see the upcoming election as a challenge.

We actually think this is one of the few areas where both parties are pretty united, not just on general drug policy, but specifically on GOP one drug policy.

One of the few areas you actually see right and left coming together.

Maybe we'll see Moriz.

Thank you so much for joining us.

That was great.

Thanks for having me.