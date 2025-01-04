Why fintech is this Citi strategist's top theme of 2025

With 2025 kicking off, Citi US equity strategist Drew Pettit joins Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton on Market Domination to discuss his market outlook for the new year.

Pettit believes that fintech, in particular, is the sector that investors should prioritize in 2025. Pettit elaborates, "It's one of [Citi's] top ten themes [for 2025,] it was one of our top ten themes last year. But what I find incredibly interesting about it is it performed really, really well in 2024, and almost no one wants to talk about it."

"I think a lot of people got burned when the fintech bubble kind of popped post-pandemic, but there's a lot of stocks within this group, like PayPal (PYPL), Fiserv (FI), that have really good business models that are at scale, that are pretty reasonably priced," he says.

This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.