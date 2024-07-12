Why Elon Musk's xAI is leagues ahead in the 'physical space'

Elon Musk's xAI recently ended talks with Oracle (ORCL) for a potential $10 billion server deal to build out its infrastructure. As AI competition from Big Tech names like Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT) heat up, can Musk's new company keep up or will it eclipse them entirely?

Deepwater Asset Management managing partner Doug Clinton joins Asking for a Trend to discuss why he is invested in xAI and believes Musk has an interesting point of view when it comes to advocating for new tech ideas, like artificial intelligence.

"I think you have to really have a deep respect for figuring out... the sciences, figuring out physics. And if you think about who in the world has done the most to figure out things, physical problems like we just talked about, it's Tesla, it's SpaceX, and it's Elon. And so I think he's probably in a different and more unique position than some of these other companies, like a Google, like an OpenAI, who are great in the digital space, but they're sort of amateurs in the physical space. I think that's where the real opportunity is for xAI."

This post was written by Nicholas Jacobino

Video Transcript

I'm curious what I have just switch cures a little bit.

Get your take on Xa I, I'm just curious.

So this is Musk.

Um A I start up, I'm just as you think about that Doug that A I start, what is, what is Musk up to there?

What do you think his objective is?

Um you know, what's he trying to achieve?

He does have, he got, he's got a lot of data at his disposal.

Doug, he does and deep water in full disclosure is an investor actually in Xa I, you are that Doug, that's interesting.

Why, why did you invest?

We share the vision that I think that Lan has kind of proposed for what Xa I is all about, which is sort of to be this maximally truth seeking A I and to be maximally truth seeking, I think you have to really have a deep respect for figuring out, you know, the sciences, figuring out physics.

And if you think about who in the world has done the most to uh figure out things physical problems like we just talked about, it's Tesla, it's spacex and it's Elon.

And so I think he's probably in a different and more unique position than some of these other companies.

Like a Google, like an open A I who are great in the digital space, but they're sort of amateurs in the physical space.

I think that's where the real opportunity is for Xa, I.