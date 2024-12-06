Why Elon Musk and Trump could fall flat with DOGE

Investors have largely ignored geopolitical risks in 2024, opting instead to latch onto bull stories such as AI, robust corporate earnings growth and Fed rate cuts. But the overlooking of key risks may not come into 2025 as President-elect Trump promotes an America first economic agenda. Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi chats with geopolitical strategist and New York Times best-selling author Peter Zeihan. Zeihan breaks down some of the top geopolitical risks for investors to know ahead of 2025 – one of them being Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. How much risk will returning president Trump bring to tense geopolitical situations such as the Ukraine/Russia war? Will penalizing tariffs on China unleash new problems for the global economy? This latest episode dives into all of these topics and much more.

For full episodes of Opening Bid, listen on your favorite podcast platform or watch on our website.